'How many death threats have I had on Twitter? The sad truth is I've lost count'

Ellen Coyne


If I won the lotto, deleting my Twitter account would be the first thing I'd do. We all start to fantasise once the shopkeeper puts the glossy yellow EuroMillions slip in our hands. But while others can easily slip into reveries of bleach-white yachts and sun-scorched holiday homes, the most breathtaking daydream I can muster is getting that stupid blue bird app off my phone and out of my life.

I have finally realised that Twitter is the worst part of my work. I was sitting in a radio studio this week, talking about the kinds of abuse that are allowed to fester on the app, when the presenter asked me: "How many death threats would you say you've had, Ellen?"

I was stumped. Not because I've never endured that kind of intimidation, but because the abuse on Twitter is so septic that such threats barely feel notable anymore. I had to take a moment to think, and realised I didn't know the answer, because I had lost count of the threats. How? Shouldn't I know exactly how many threats of sexual and physical violence I've had? What kind of deranged version of a "social" network is Twitter, if it makes me expect violent abuse?