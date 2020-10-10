'How many death threats have I had on Twitter? The sad truth is I've lost count'

If I won the lotto, deleting my Twitter account would be the first thing I'd do. We all start to fantasise once the shopkeeper puts the glossy yellow EuroMillions slip in our hands. But while others can easily slip into reveries of bleach-white yachts and sun-scorched holiday homes, the most breathtaking daydream I can muster is getting that stupid blue bird app off my phone and out of my life.

I have finally realised that Twitter is the worst part of my work. I was sitting in a radio studio this week, talking about the kinds of abuse that are allowed to fester on the app, when the presenter asked me: "How many death threats would you say you've had, Ellen?"

I was stumped. Not because I've never endured that kind of intimidation, but because the abuse on Twitter is so septic that such threats barely feel notable anymore. I had to take a moment to think, and realised I didn't know the answer, because I had lost count of the threats. How? Shouldn't I know exactly how many threats of sexual and physical violence I've had? What kind of deranged version of a "social" network is Twitter, if it makes me expect violent abuse?

For those blessed enough to not know, Twitter hosts some of the worst and most tenacious abusive accounts on the internet. I suffer sexist and violent abuse as a white woman, but it may not be as bad as the abuse that a member of the LGBT+ community will get, which may be marginally 'better' than the abuse a person of colour may get. The abuse tends to goes this way, like a string of Russian dolls of inverse privilege. But it's not exclusive to marginalised groups, either. A white male colleague of mine is subjected to some of the most vicious abuse I've ever seen directed at a journalist. Twitter is a truly terrible place.

Please don't tell me to "log off," because I can't. This app has crawled into public life in such an insidious way that I don't even remember when we got to the point where having a Twitter account effectively became an de facto job requirement for many journalists. News breaks and spreads on Twitter, elections are fought on Twitter, stories are found on Twitter. I've been asked about Twitter in every job interview I've ever had. As long as I do this work, I need to have a Twitter account. That's why I feel like the only way out is a lottery ticket.

As a news reporter, I used to get a lot of important tip-offs on Twitter, often from anonymous accounts - for obvious reasons. But in the end I had to weigh up the benefits of Twitter helping me do my job against the cost of the abuse. Eventually, I set up complex filters to protect myself from receiving messages from accounts I don't know. Many of those important messages now never get through, and it's likely the sender will go to another reporter.

Scrolling through cruel and violent messages about myself is probably the closest I've come as an adult to the sensation of self-harm. The worst thing about social media abuse is how compelling it is. It's very hard to look away, once you know it's there. We're encouraged not to talk about that, because conceding that it gets to you is seen as handing a win to the abusive trolls. And when I do talk about it, well-meaning people reassure me that the malicious and the anonymous who write these horrible messages must have very hollow lives. I imagine that some of them do, as I picture them slithering between their many sock-puppet accounts like rats through the sewers. But anonymous trolls who devote hours to abusing others only need to account for that waste of time to themselves. I don't care about them. My grievance is with the app.

I pass Twitter's Dublin offices all the time. It's one of the many global internet behemoths which bases its European HQ in my neighbourhood: those firms get the low corporate tax rate and we get the swollen rents that come with the flood of demand for accommodation for their high-paid staff. Irish politicians and campaigners, who endure much worse abuse than me, have been directly pleading with Twitter for years to take a harder line against malicious trolls. The response has been pretty exasperating.

I've seen people go to the trouble of reporting rape and death threats, only to be told in cold and almost automated language that the messages didn't break Twitter rules. When a troll does break the rules, the offending tweet might be taken down but the abusive account will stay up. Twitter, in its naivety, has claimed this serves as a kind learning experience for the troll. Are they even using their own app?

Twitter has always seemed incredibly sluggish and unresponsive to the criticism of the abuse that it hosts. So I was intrigued last weekend when I watched Twitter, earnestly and pro-actively, issue stern warnings against anyone who wished ill on Donald Trump following his Covid-19 infection. We were told that swift action would be taken against anyone who wished death on the US president. While nobody deserves abuse of any kind, I wonder what it was about the sexist contrarian that prompted Twitter to be more protective of him than it has been of any of the harassed women on its network?

Others had the same response, and Twitter said it heard complaints that it was "enforcing some policies inconsistently." It promised action, "not empty words". Great. I would be grateful for any kind of strong anti-abuse action taken by Twitter - even if it was only prompted by Donald Trump. But I have heard similar from the social network before. For now, all I can do is wait and see if anything changes. In the meantime, I'll keep playing the lotto.