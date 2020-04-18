How I yearn for a pint (or two) in this world of disturbing silence

It's when you start telling yourself around lunch-time 'I won't have a drink tonight' that you start to worry.

As one who follows the Oscar Wilde dictum that the best way to deal with temptation is to give in to it, I find myself capping a bottle of beer around 6pm and sitting out on the patio enjoying the last of the spring sunshine and the evening chorus of the birds in the neighbouring gardens.

After dark I like to get an old fire pit going and, drink in hand, look up at the stars beginning to appear and enjoy the silence. Now even the sounds of traffic from the 'by-pass' are stilled and the whinge of aircraft over Dublin Bay is a novelty.

But God, how I miss the pub!

It's not that I went every day, but there was this feeling that all was good in the world when you could drop in for a pint after a day's work, to meet up with a friend or simply to sit in an oasis of quiet and read the paper. Now the world seems to have turned into one vast disturbing oasis of silence.

I'm at an age when a pint or two (all right three, but that's it!) tasted all the better around 6pm and I could cocoon at home for the rest of the evening. The social value of the pub for people's much-vaunted mental 'well being' is often underestimated and neglected. The therapeutic value of familiar surroundings and faces is a reassurance that all is well with the world.

Of course we know it's not. But I wonder if it's not time to begin re-opening smaller pubs, even for a couple of hours, to people of pensionable age, so that they can at least maintain a connection to the world they once knew.

It's all right for the younger people you see sitting around the park with their children, they have their hands full and don't need any distractions to reassure them that life is going on regardless of the relentless tide of bad news.

It has also been long argued that in the confines of a public house, drinking is regulated; now we're in uncharted waters where people who never took a drink at home are sitting in front of the wide-screen television set popping cans of beer and bingeing on box-sets.

Years ago I remember Brendan O'Connor writing a piece about the Irish relationship with drink. The gist of it was that we'll always find an excuse for it.

Our lives can be seen through the prism of christenings, communions, confirmations, marriages and funerals, each step along the way fuelled by drink, social and enjoyable but drink nonetheless. If the weather is good, you sit outside with a beer; if it's bad that's a good excuse to go to a pub. A nice lunch wouldn't be the same without a glass of wine, or a dinner without a bottle.

And yes, a few drinks has helped to ease the pain of the plague lockdown. Those of us who are active have been working in the garden, painting, walking the dog, cleaning out the shed, all a sure-fire way of building up a thirst.

After getting over the initial panic-buying, a kind of hedonism has also set in. I don't want to be sitting around knocking back a €10 bottle of plonk or a few cans of anodyne beer. If this is apocalypse now, then I want to leave on a high tide of the good stuff, or at least a little better than what I'm used to.

Easter Sunday I opened a bottle of 1996 Chateau L'Arrosee, the last of a case a friend gave me a couple of years ago and which I had been hoarding until Christmas. I've already taken down a bottle of 1982 Chateau Rauzan Gassies Margaux, which was given to me as a house-warming present by Martin Gray some time in the late 1980s. Sadly Martin, whose father owned The Celtic Mews restaurant and whose stock it probably was, is no longer with us.

I've been afraid to open it, on the basis that it would be wasted on me. But these strange times have made me realise that there was no point in hoarding it all these years - a little bit of hedonism is no harm. So I've dusted it down to uncork when the lockdown ends and I can remember Martin and the rest of the faithful departed.

Wine connoisseurs will recognise that both bottles are worth between €70 and €100, but for someone who grew up in a frugal household, a drink of that price seems an unnecessary extravagance.

The truth is that I'd really love to be a hedonist, but I could never afford it. You have to devote yourself to it like a cause and I've never really had the money or the time for either.

There is, however, an image that sticks in my mind, not so much because it was excess, but because it seemed so natural to a wealthy man who didn't realise how extravagant it might seem to others.

This brief encounter happened as I and the show jumper Harvey Smith, a man who didn't mince his words, were eyeing each other warily in the Pocket bar of the RDS during Horse Show Week in about 1981. It was 10 years after he had given the judges at Hickstead the fabled V-sign, regarded by the toffee-nosed horsey set as obscene.

Somebody thought it would be a good idea to send me to interview him and my task was really to get him to admit that it was meant as an obscene gesture and not a Churchillian Victory sign as he later maintained.

I managed to wangle my way into this little bar just off the RDS arena, where riders and hangers-on, amazingly enough, could have a drink between rounds. It was early afternoon and Smith was there in his red hunting jacket and when I approached him I got a version of the V-sign, to indicate that he was fed up talking about that particular incident a decade before.

As we eyeballed each other, Paddy McGrath, then the owner of the Irish Sweepstakes, came between us and said to the barman: "A bottle of Bollinger, a pint glass and a ham sandwich." Both myself and Smith watched askance as he poured himself a pint of champagne as unselfconsciously as if it was a pint of Guinness.

Now that's hedonism.

And I have a lot of catching up to do when the pubs re-open!