How I yearn for a pint (or two) in this world of disturbing silence

The social value of the pub for people's much-vaunted mental well-being is often underestimated and neglected, writes Liam Collins

It's when you start telling yourself around lunch-time 'I won't have a drink tonight' that you start to worry.

As one who follows the Oscar Wilde dictum that the best way to deal with temptation is to give in to it, I find myself capping a bottle of beer around 6pm and sitting out on the patio enjoying the last of the spring sunshine and the evening chorus of the birds in the neighbouring gardens.

After dark I like to get an old fire pit going and, drink in hand, look up at the stars beginning to appear and enjoy the silence. Now even the sounds of traffic from the 'by-pass' are stilled and the whinge of aircraft over Dublin Bay is a novelty.