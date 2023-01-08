How Anne Rabbitte’s tweet set the tone for a sh*t week — including Prince Harry dumping all over his family

Not to in any way disregard the distress felt by Anne Rabbitte TD but her tweet about what happened to her in Gort was a minimalist masterpiece. “Attended a meeting tonight and a bag of shit thrown at me and my government colleague.”

She could have pussyfooted around it, or used various euphemisms. But she didn’t sugarcoat it. A bag of shit is a bag of shit, she seemed to be saying.

And somehow, it struck a chord with everyone. Here was a woman who has had enough and she’s not going to take it anymore — and she’s telling it like it is.

And we all thought, good on her. We are tired of all the bags of shit that life has thrown at us recently. It’s time to call it out.

Indeed, we realised the bag of shit being thrown at Rabbitte was a metaphor for everything in Ireland really.

What are we all doing all the time but throwing bags of shit at each other. We spent the week playing pass the parcel with a bag of shit over the hospital situation.

First the HSE threw a bag of shit at all the sick people for having the gall to go to the hospital. There’d be no overcrowding in EDs if people would just stop coming to the EDs and instead attended one of the other overcrowded health outlets, like the chemist or the GP. As if people were going to EDs by choice.

That was tantamount to setting the bag of shit on fire before they threw it at the sick people. The sick people weren’t accepting the bag of shit and threw it instead at the Health Minister, demanding he handle it. (The situation, not the bag of shit.)

The minister, who has been long enough in politics to know how to divert a bag of shit onto someone else, decided to throw it at the consultants, claiming that if they worked weekends, everything would be fine.

The consultants, or “senior decision-makers” as was written on the bag of shit when it was addressed to them, weren’t taking it and they said they worked all the weekends so they threw the bag of shit back at the Government, saying the issue was more beds needed. They even invoked that mythical beast “modular building”, which no one has ever seen but which is apparently the answer to every problem these days.

As the week went on there was even a half-hearted effort to throw the bag of shit at parents for sending their children to school with snotty noses.

This triggered everyone back to the great shitbag throwing of 2020, when everyone was flinging bags of shit everywhere, including at children, who were the vectors.

By the end of the week, the shit had more or less hit the fan and splattered all over everyone.

We tried to distract ourselves with Harry, who was throwing a giant bag of shit at the royal family — his book Spare might as well have had the full title, (I have a) Spare (bag of shit so I’m throwing it at my brother).

But really, once Irish people start throwing our own bag of shit around there’s no stopping us. Until of course we tire of it and move on to the next bag of shit.