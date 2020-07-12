| 11.5°C Dublin

Hey, wait now... his car's bigger than my car

Gene Kerrigan

First things on the agenda for the new Government - settle scores and sort out who gets the goodies

It took months for Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Greens to cobble together a Government. It took days for them to turn it into a laughing stock.

When they haven't been mugging one another, the politicians have been adding little extras to the goodies that these days go along with the job.

Hardly had the current Taoiseach appointed his Cabinet when the in-fighting began, and the back-stabbing.