Here's to our fairs and festivals

Liam Collins

Few of the country's modern festivals and events have the consistency of golden oldies like the Rose of Tralee, or the Yeats Summer School in Sligo, which have been going for 60 years and become Ireland's way of going off the rails every summer. Amid the lockdown, their enduring appeal seems all the stronger, writes Liam Collins

2018 Queen of Puck Fair Ella Foley (13), at the King Puck statue in Killorglin, Co Kerry Expand

2018 Queen of Puck Fair Ella Foley (13), at the King Puck statue in Killorglin, Co Kerry

Old Johnny Dunne, a man of varied accomplishments including expertise at the three-card trick, would disappear from town in early June and arrive back in late October having spent the intervening months travelling the roads of Ireland setting out his stall at horse fairs, race meetings and festivals.

Mostly these events were like the funeral of a well-known local figure... without a corpse.

There was a mixture of laughter and tears, music and lots of friends meeting up to swap stories, re- ignite old disputes and talk late into the night over a drink or two.