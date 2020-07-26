| 11.9°C Dublin

Has suburbia's time finally come?

Brendan O'Connor

We were talking about habits last week. Well, I was talking about habits last week. We tend to take habits for granted but they are so important. Your habits probably dictate more about who you are than all the things you consciously do. In a way, what are we but a collection of habits?

Initially I wasn't sure that the pandemic would change people fundamentally. I suppose, like everyone, I thought it depended on how long it went on for. And like many of us, I chose to remain optimistic that the worst-case scenarios would not come to pass. But here we are, four months on from when lockdown really kicked in.

Four months is a long time in habits. Some say you can create a new habit in about three weeks. If you just force yourself to do something every day for three weeks, using your puny willpower, you will eventually hardwire it into your consciousness and suddenly it won't require that massive effort of will anymore. You will just start doing it automatically.