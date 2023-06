Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to deliver a speech to the units of the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya), the Russian Interior Ministry, the Russian Federal Security Service and the Russian Federal Guard Service, who ensured order and legality during the mutiny, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Sergei Guneyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Perhaps the one thing that can be said for certain about the abortive Wagner “coup” is that Russia cannot protect its borders, let alone its major cities. There is also one obvious conclusion for the West to draw: we must give Ukraine the tools and latitude to exploit this weakness and bring Vladimir Putin’s regime tumbling down.