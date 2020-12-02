Give shoppers a break, they can do without online sneering

Be warned – I’ve decided crowd-shamers are my new most-loathed people (OK, maybe after cyclists and drivers who ignore red lights).

Oh, and parents who stand on the edge of the path waiting for traffic to stop while their babies and buggies are on the road. And dog owners who refuse to pick up their pet’s poo.

However, the new mob of public police who pass judgment on anyone who leaves the house, never mind gets in their car, are out of control.

I realise we all have little to be talking about these days, but twitching your curtains about someone getting into their car and leaving their driveway is just sick.

Let’s all try instead to channel our annoyance toward people who deserve to be scolded, like the swine who dumped three two-week-old puppies in a bucket the other day.

Thankfully, the pups are in the care of the Dogs Trust now, but what sort of person abandons puppies in the cold to die?

Get angry at those cruel monsters, not at someone who wants to buy a multi-pack of knickers and boxers.

Yesterday morning there were countless videos online from people who got up early to document others queuing at various Penneys stores around the country in an attempt to ridicule their frivolous need to shop for cheap clothes.

Was that petty? I definitely think so. Mind your own damn business.

Imagine setting an early alarm to get up and stick your camera phone in people’s faces as they wait in queues.

Those shoppers weren’t breaking any laws – Level 5 restrictions have been lifted.

They were all wearing masks and didn’t deserve the attention of the self-appointed social commentators trying to humiliate them for wanting or needing to buy stuff.

So what if people wanted to buy new PJs at 7am?

Sure, there might be some who went for the craic and the best picks of the Christmas stock.

So what?

I’m sure there were plenty of mammies who tried to nip in early before work and the school run. Whether for practical bits or presents, it’s a lot easier to shop without a gang of kids hanging off of you.

Although I would have no interest in trying to hustle the crowds myself, I did squeeze in a trip to Penneys before we went into lockdown and got a load of sweatshirts and tracksuit bottoms for the kids.

Yes, I went first thing, and yes, I queued.

But I found all the other shoppers to be very respectful and I felt safe while picking up some bits.

I’m also grateful that no one attempted to shove a smartphone into my face that day as I might not have made a smart choice of words in response.

I realise some people might be complaining about shoppers as they’re worried.

It’s normal to fear strangers in crowds as we’ve been conditioned to suspect everyone as a potential carrier.

However, let’s all give each other a break – and some space.