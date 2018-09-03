This summer, in this paper, Emer O'Kelly wrote what I would describe as a rave review of the Abbey Theatre production of Marina Carr's On Raftery's Hill.

This summer, in this paper, Emer O'Kelly wrote what I would describe as a rave review of the Abbey Theatre production of Marina Carr's On Raftery's Hill.

Gay Byrne: My friends keep reminding me that one of the major enemies of cancer patients is stress

She wrote of towering performances by all involved and compared this production with the original in 2000. Every word of praise from Emer was deserved and I would not argue with a single syllable of her review.

Kathleen and I were invited to the opening night and we left at the interval. We just left our seats, went down to the foyer and further out to the pavement where the committed smokers go for a quick gasper before the second act.