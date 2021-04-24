Forty years of HIV and Aids: Ireland’s unfinished struggle

He was a familiar face in an unfamiliar setting. The Diceman, famous for entertaining Dublin shoppers with his mime shows and his cheeky wink, was on The Late Late Show to talk about the condition that would kill him.

Dressed in a blue jumpsuit and white sailor’s hat, the street performer talked calmly to Gay Byrne about what the press had referred to as his “mystery illness”.

The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty — had been inundated with good luck wishes before his appearance on the show.

“The amount of people today who have come up and said to me sorry to hear about your illness, I hope you get better,” he said.

“I say, I won’t — it’s Aids.”

This was 1994, four years after McGinty was told that he had HIV, the virus that can lead to Aids. It was a year before the medical breakthrough that would stop HIV having to mean a terminal diagnosis.

That would be too late for McGinty, who died in February 1995 aged 42. His coffin was carried the length of Grafton Street by his friends, to sustained applause from a large crowd.

Expand Close The coffin of The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty — is carried down Grafton Street in Dublin before being taken to Glasnevin in 1995 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The coffin of The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty — is carried down Grafton Street in Dublin before being taken to Glasnevin in 1995

McGinty’s open discussion of his condition in front of a sympathetic audience would have been near-unthinkable earlier in the Aids pandemic.

The first high-profile Irish figure to die of Aids was Vincent Hanley, the host of RTÉ’s MT-USA music video programme, which he broadcast from New York.

As the Sunday show grew in popularity, the DJ known as Fab Vinny became more gaunt and there was speculation that he had Aids. There was still a stigma attached to the illness, and to Hanley’s sexuality. Gay sex would be classified as a crime in Ireland until 1993.

In 1986, in an appearance on Gay Byrne’s radio show, he tried to fend off the Aids rumours and instead said he was being treated for an eye condition.

Expand Close The late Vincent Hanley, the first high-profile figure to die of an Aids-related disease in Ireland / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The late Vincent Hanley, the first high-profile figure to die of an Aids-related disease in Ireland

He died in St James’s Hospital in Dublin in 1987 aged 33. It wasn’t until 2000 that Hanley’s friend and colleague Bill Hughes confirmed that he had died of an Aids-related illness.

Hanley’s death prompted conversations and greater understanding of HIV and Aids. The way that McGinty felt able to talk about his illness in 1994 reflected how much the public had learned in the intervening years. That learning process is unfinished.

Expand Close The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty

It was 40 years ago this month that the condition that would later be identified as Aids was detected. A cluster of pneumocystis pneumonia was reported in five gay men in Los Angeles, and a rare cancer called Kaposi’s sarcoma was reported in 41 gay men in New York City and San Francisco.

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) attacks the immune system by infecting a type of white blood cell that helps us fight off infections. Aids (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome) is the most severe phase of HIV infection, leaving the body vulnerable to life-threatening illnesses.

In the past four decades, more than 78 million people worldwide are estimated to have acquired HIV. The UN estimates the death toll from Aids had reached 37.7 million by the end of 2019. In Ireland, estimates suggest there have been 500 to 600 deaths linked to HIV and Aids.

In the early days, there was a misconception that the virus affected only the gay community, and the illness was known as Grid (gay-related immune deficiency). When little was known about ‘the killer virus’, there were fears that it could be spread by using the same cup or the same toilet as a person who had it. Aids was fatal and there was — and is — no cure.

In Ireland, information about HIV and Aids was also affected by moral judgment rather than medicine. Condoms — a key way to prevent the virus spreading — only went on general sale to over-17s in 1992.

“Information was non-existent for the first few years, and only came about through the gay community themselves,” says Tonie Walsh, the LGBTQ+ activist and founding editor of Gay Community News. “The government were dragging their feet.”

Dr Erin Nugent, manager of community support services at the advocacy group HIV Ireland, says there is a world of difference between a HIV diagnosis in 1981 and 2021.

Expand Close Dr Erin Nugent. Photo by Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dr Erin Nugent. Photo by Mark Condren

She got involved with the Dublin Aids Alliance in 1992 (it would be renamed HIV Ireland in 2015). Even then, more than a decade after Aids was first identified, things were bleak for anyone with HIV. “What I remember of that time was it was just really dark. There was this incredible dynamic that I had never seen outside of war movies or disaster movies, where you had the unwell caring for the very sick,” she says.

“You had people living with HIV caring for people who were probably developing Aids-related illnesses at that time, and it really struck me how poignant that was.”

Walsh, who was in his 20s in the early years of the pandemic, remembers it as a time of fear and anxiety.

“I have a clear memory of going to bed every night and checking the soles of my feet for Kaposi sarcoma lesions, because it was thought at the time it was one of the first signs you had advanced HIV or Aids,” he says. “There was a pressing fear among the gay community that you would be next. Until the virus was identified, nobody knew how it was transmitted.”

Walsh went to his first Aids funeral in 1987. Around that time, he lost 43 friends and acquaintances to the condition in Dublin, London and New York. “I cried so much my tears ran dry,” he says.

Terminal illness

With no effective treatment, after a certain stage it was impossible for anyone with the virus to disguise the fact. They would start to lose weight and look unwell. They knew, Nugent says, that “their body was eventually going to shout out to their family and friends and the public at large, particularly if they were from a community affected by HIV”.

HIV Ireland’s work at the time was about “closure”, she says.

“It was around having people come to terms with a terminal illness. We would often see people who were trying to make amends with family. Gay men who had become estranged from families because of their disclosure that they were gay were now having to deal with the disclosure that they were HIV positive,” she says.

“Dark is the only word I could use. We helped people make wills, we were having to look at who was going to take care of their children. It was just unbelievable to see people losing friend after friend after friend to this in these different communities. At that stage it was hard to imagine anything different.”

Rory O’Neill, who owns Pantibar in Dublin city centre and is also known by his drag persona Panti Bliss, was diagnosed with HIV in 1995.

“Being gay, I had been to Aids funerals, I knew people who had died,” the 52-year-old says, “so I was very aware of what that death was going to look like and it was going to be slow and grim and ugly and painful, and it would be hidden and secretive and shrouded in fear and embarrassment and all that.”

Within days, he saw a consultant at St James’s Hospital in Dublin and “left with a carrier bag full of 38 different types of tablets and powders and potions”. He was also referred to a social worker who “gave you a list of all the ways they were going to help you die”.

“You’d get a blanket allowance and a nutrition allowance and all this stuff,” he says. “They just assumed you were going to die, and they were going to try and make that as comfortable as possible.”

For the next couple of years, O’Neill says, “taking pills and potions was like a full-time job, and lots of them came with side-effects”.

“Eventually it got to the point where I take one pill every day,” he says. “I take it in the morning and I just get on with my life.”

At the time of his diagnosis, every one of his consultant’s patients who had HIV would die as a result.

“By the time she retired last year, there was absolutely no need for any of her patients to die,” he says. “That is the journey that treatment of the disease has taken.”

Decades of scientific and medical research and advances now mean that HIV is manageable, and need not have a negative influence on a person’s life or lifespan. With early diagnosis and proper treatment, a person diagnosed HIV can have sex without a condom and not pass the virus on to their partner.

The biggest change was the development in the 1990s of highly active anti-retroviral therapy or HAART. The treatment prevents the HIV virus from making copies of itself and limits how much virus is in the body. “Medications like HAART transformed everything we do in some ways,” says Nugent. “People started to get a vision for their lives.”

In 1999, HIV Ireland began offering support with ‘further education and training’, something she says was unthinkable three years earlier. Rather than facing the end of their lives, people would be looking to return to college as a mature student, or to get a job or a mortgage. The visible signs of illness were also gone. In short, as Nugent puts it, there was hope.

Yet the number of people with HIV in Ireland is rising. HIV Ireland estimates the number living with the virus here is about 7,500.

There were 330 newly notified cases in 2010, rising to 485 in 2015, and numbers edging closer to 550 in 2019. The past 11 years account for nearly half of all cases notified since the 1980s.

People who inject drugs remain particularly vulnerable to HIV, although the number of people who acquire the virus in this way has been declining in Ireland since the early 2000s. In 2014-2015, there was an outbreak of HIV among people who inject drugs in Dublin, largely associated with the introduction of a new injectable psychoactive substance called ‘snow blow’. The drug has been associated with more chaotic behaviour, more multi-person use of needles, lower inhibitions and higher rates of condomless sex.

It is estimated that 10pc of people with HIV in Ireland remain undiagnosed and unaware of their status. Tests are free at public sexual health services and at HIV and sexual health community organisations.

People with HIV in Ireland can and do live “long, healthy and full lives”, and the majority do not develop Aids, says Stephen O’Hare, executive director of HIV Ireland.

“The goal of HIV treatment is to suppress the virus to ‘undetectable’ levels, and major studies have confirmed that there is zero risk of HIV being transmitted through sex, including condomless sex, when a person’s virus level is undetectable,” he adds.

He stresses the importance of early testing to decrease the chances of transmission and to identify people who need treatment.

The recent Channel 4 series It’s a Sin, set among a group of gay friends in London in the first decade of the pandemic, has been credited for an upsurge in testing in the UK. The drama is another sign of how things have changed. Asked on the Late Late Show if he had seen any accurate dramatisations of the HIV experience, McGinty had given a decisive no.

Expand Close The recent Channel 4 series It’s a Sin has been credited for an upsurge in HIV testing in the UK / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The recent Channel 4 series It’s a Sin has been credited for an upsurge in HIV testing in the UK

For all the medical and social advances, some of the negative associations with the illness remain, says Nugent.

“We thought the stigma around HIV would dissipate when the medications came along, and we were wrong. It didn’t,” she says.

“Clinically it improved, but psychologically and morally HIV still had the same connotations and stigma. People found they still couldn’t get a mortgage or travel to the States and other countries,” she says.

Part of this is fear of transmission, she says, but it is also rooted in a sense of morality.

“What we find people struggling with is people wondering how did they become HIV positive, and what behaviours led to it,” she says.

“It is a really loaded question to ask somebody how they got it, because what they really want to know is ‘was it through use of drugs?’ or ‘did you sleep around a little?’ — and that’s what people with HIV feel.”

Covid has stymied HIV Ireland’s efforts to educate vulnerable groups, says O’Hare.

“Before the Covid restrictions resulted in the closure of pubs and clubs, we used to go directly to popular gay pubs and offer people free tests which could give them results in minutes. We went out to where people more exposed to contracting HIV would socialise rather than waiting for them to come to us. We are hoping that when restrictions are lifted we can get back to that.”

Nugent has a further hope for the other side of the pandemic.

“A lot of our service users have said ‘how come they’ve come up with a vaccine for Covid and not for HIV?’. That’s kind of bothering people,” she says.

“Hopefully we can take learnings from the development of the Covid vaccine and use it in the development of vaccines for other illnesses.”

Medication for avoiding HIV

PrEP

Taken as a pill before and after possible exposure to HIV, this drug can prevent infection. Studies have shown PrEP to be safe and highly effective. It is available free in Ireland to anyone who has a substantial risk of acquiring HIV. A person must attend a sexual health service to discuss their needs with a doctor and meet clinical criteria to qualify for the free PrEP programme.

PEP

This is an emergency treatment taken after the possible exposure to HIV. The medication works by preventing HIV establishing itself in the bloodstream. PEP must be taken within 72 hours of possible exposure and the sooner it is taken, the more effective it is. PEP is free in Ireland and is available in most sexual health clinics and hospital emergency departments.

Expand Close ‘There is a lot of silence’: Thomas Strong, from Mountjoy Square, who is HIV positive. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp ‘There is a lot of silence’: Thomas Strong, from Mountjoy Square, who is HIV positive. Photo by Steve Humphreys

‘The fear of HIV is moral, not medical’

Case study

Thomas Strong is a gay man who lectures in the department of anthropology at Maynooth University. He acquired HIV and tested positive in his native US in 2006.

I was living in San Francisco at the time I was diagnosed, which is probably the best place in the world that you can possibly imagine to be HIV positive. There is a sense there that HIV is an issue for the whole community.

Then I got a job in Dublin in 2008 where you can count on one hand the number of people who are known to have HIV. There is a lot of silence. This was a really harsh experience for me.

In 2013, once my employment contract became permanent, I thought I could be a bit more confident and I began coming out about my HIV status. I put a little plus sign next to my profile on Grindr [the dating app] and I initially thought ‘well, that’s the end of me’ and what surprised me was people came out of the woodwork and said, ‘I’m positive too’, which was reassuring.

Medical science has solved all the problems. I take a pill. I’m non-infectious. I cannot transmit HIV to anybody. I don’t have any health consequences. None of that is the problem. The problem is the social stuff. It’s still a sexually acquired disease and therefore it still has shame attached to it.

In Dublin, HIV is still seen as something to be embarrassed and ashamed of. Gay men in particular are particularly defensive about it.

People don’t talk about HIV publicly, so all of these people in Dublin think they live in a world that doesn’t have HIV in it.

I think straight folks are cooler with HIV than gay folks and that’s because they don’t feel polluted by it in the same way that gay folks do, because of the history of the association of HIV with gayness.

Sex is just part of life. HIV is one of the risks that comes with having sex, and so there’s no reason to be ashamed or embarrassed. It doesn’t mean you are an immoral person.

It comes down to our feelings about sex. So all of this is a contemporary expression of the long-standing culture of repression, shame and denial around sex, the body and pleasure characteristic of Catholic Ireland.

I have been invisibilised by being openly HIV positive, and been gossiped about. This paranoia I had that there was a conspiracy to avoid me turned out to be true.

The stigma is not about contagion, not for medical reasons but for social reasons. It’s moral, not medical.

‘If you have cancer, nobody says how did you get that?’

Case Study

Mary (not her real name) is a heterosexual Irish woman and mother who was diagnosed with HIV six years ago. She acquired it through sex without a condom.

I’m leading a double life. Lots of people knew I was sick for a long time before I was diagnosed, so I have to run with the story that I had an autoimmune condition.

That meant I had to make up a whole other life of what medication I should have been on for an autoimmune condition.

I wouldn’t tell my parents because they are too old and in their heads it’s just Aids in black and white writing and people dying. They wouldn’t get that it’s a chronic condition and all I do is take one tablet a day and I’m fine.

My daughter doesn’t know because I don’t want anyone worrying about me. She’s of the age where she’ll be finished college soon enough and I want her to go off and travel and not be thinking that mam is going to be sick.

If I come out and say I have HIV, there is an automatic stigma. Even going to the hospital, it’s like, ‘how did you get that?’. If you go in with cancer or diabetes or anything else, nobody will say to you in a judgmental way, ‘how did you get that?’.

For a long time when I was diagnosed, I didn’t know any other heterosexual woman with it. I contacted HIV Ireland to see if there was a support group for heterosexual women and there wasn’t, so we worked together and set one up.

Ninety percent of the women are telling lies to their families because they have to think of children, parents, work.

Now that I’m on treatment, I’m fine. I’m only in for monitoring every six months and I’m leading a perfectly normal life.

When I get my six months of medication, the minute I get home I take all the labels off the bottles and all the boxes and put them into the bin or the fire because someone could Google the name of the drug and know I have HIV.

It’s the systemic discrimination and insurance policies that get to me. Insurance companies don’t look at it as a chronic condition; it’s treated like a death sentence. I was lucky I had bought my house before I was diagnosed. I’m sure if I had tried to go and get a mortgage afterwards it would be a different story.

My attitude to my diagnosis keeps changing. At the start I was angry, but I’m the type of person who will try to see a reason for everything.

I don’t have any intention of getting into a relationship any time soon. If I’m going to meet somebody and I really like them, at the back of my head I’m saying to myself ‘I’m going to have to tell this person’ and how do you figure out when is the right time to do that?

And when you tell them they might finish with you and they don’t owe you anything, and they could blab it all over the place. The fear they would tell others is bigger than the fear of being rejected.

If someone asks me ‘how are you single?’ that gets my back up because automatically I’m saying in my head, ‘It’s because I’m HIV positive’. It saddens me a bit.