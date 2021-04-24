| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Forty years of HIV and Aids: Ireland’s unfinished struggle

This month marks four decades since Aids and the virus that causes it hit the world. Medical advances mean an HIV diagnosis need no longer be a terminal one, yet a stigma remains and the number of cases here is rising. Conor Feehan reports

Rory O'Neill, aka Panti Bliss, at the Panti Bar on Capel Street, Dublin. Picture by Gerry Mooney Expand
The coffin of The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty — is carried down Grafton Street in Dublin before being taken to Glasnevin in 1995 Expand
The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty Expand
The recent Channel 4 series It&rsquo;s a Sin has been credited for an upsurge in HIV testing in the UK Expand
The late Vincent Hanley, the first high-profile figure to die of an Aids-related disease in Ireland Expand
Dr Erin Nugent. Photo by Mark Condren Expand
&lsquo;There is a lot of silence&rsquo;: Thomas Strong, from Mountjoy Square, who is HIV positive. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Rory O'Neill, aka Panti Bliss, at the Panti Bar on Capel Street, Dublin. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Rory O'Neill, aka Panti Bliss, at the Panti Bar on Capel Street, Dublin. Picture by Gerry Mooney

The coffin of The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty — is carried down Grafton Street in Dublin before being taken to Glasnevin in 1995

The coffin of The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty — is carried down Grafton Street in Dublin before being taken to Glasnevin in 1995

The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty

The Diceman — real name Thomas McGinty

The recent Channel 4 series It&rsquo;s a Sin has been credited for an upsurge in HIV testing in the UK

The recent Channel 4 series It’s a Sin has been credited for an upsurge in HIV testing in the UK

The late Vincent Hanley, the first high-profile figure to die of an Aids-related disease in Ireland

The late Vincent Hanley, the first high-profile figure to die of an Aids-related disease in Ireland

Dr Erin Nugent. Photo by Mark Condren

Dr Erin Nugent. Photo by Mark Condren

&lsquo;There is a lot of silence&rsquo;: Thomas Strong, from Mountjoy Square, who is HIV positive. Photo by Steve Humphreys

‘There is a lot of silence’: Thomas Strong, from Mountjoy Square, who is HIV positive. Photo by Steve Humphreys

/

Rory O'Neill, aka Panti Bliss, at the Panti Bar on Capel Street, Dublin. Picture by Gerry Mooney

Conor Feehan Twitter Email

He was a familiar face in an unfamiliar setting. The Diceman, famous for entertaining Dublin shoppers with his mime shows and his cheeky wink, was on The Late Late Show to talk about the condition that would kill him.

Dressed in a blue jumpsuit and white sailor’s hat, the street performer talked calmly to Gay Byrne about what the press had referred to as his “mystery illness”.

Most Watched

Privacy