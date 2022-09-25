For sea-swimmers like me, this is the most dangerous time of the year. This is when you might stop

I hadn’t been out to the sea for 10 days. Note that I knew exactly how many days it had been.

The longer you stay away the less likely it is that you will go back. It can be especially challenging at this time of the year. Because as it gets autumnal, you can easily imagine never going there again. The longer you are away, the more you start to wonder why you do it at all.

It’s madness really. When you think about it logically, it makes no sense. Why spend an inordinate amount of time and energy to go out there just to get cold? And if you stop doing it at all, you let those rational thoughts in.

Monday morning, intending to break the 10-day drought, I first engaged in all kinds of displacement activity. Foostering around and doing jobs and making coffee. Anything to put it off.

But I knew I had to go. Monday is my best chance of going out there and starting again. If I didn’t do it today I might not go back for another week. And the longer you stay away, the harder it will be to get in that first time again, unacclimatised.

Each time you are away, you have to start again, back to square one more or less. But I know too that if I do it once, maybe twice, I’ll be back into it. I also know that once I go out there, and just get in, and start moving, I’ll be fine. I’ve never failed once I go out there. ‘I’ve come this far...’ is what I say to myself.

And it’s actually not that cold yet. It will just seem cold to me the first time I go back and start again.

Actually, I did fail once. After I had Covid, I got it into my head that I might have a heart attack or something if I got into the cold water. This is from someone who had run 5K around the garden every day of the pandemic. Covid for me had been little more than a runny nose for a day or two. But you know how it is. People are full of advice: “You need to take it easy after the Covid. Don’t stress the system.”

So I went out one day and I got in, to start again, but I got the fear and got straight out again. I told myself that was an OK first step, to just get wet. In reality, it was nothing to do with my heart; it was my head gave out on me that day. And I knew what I had to do. I went back out the next day and walked in without thinking and started swimming, and that was it. I was back.

Back to Monday. I went out eventually. It was a nice enough day but there was actually a slight autumn chill in the air. You may not have noticed it. I hadn’t noticed it until I was walking down to the sea. But suddenly there was a whisper of bleakness, of the darker half of the year.

I got in. It was grand. I didn’t hang around long – 10 minutes. But I was back. Sort of. To be really back, I knew I had to come again the next day, and then maybe the next day. Three swims and you’re definitely back.

After the swim on Monday, I noticed something. I felt great. And I remembered, it does work. It really does give you that buzz. If anything, the buzz will get steadily better now as it starts getting colder.

I wondered why I hadn’t done it for 10 days. Was I mad? Was I mad to think it was a mad thing to do? Of course it wasn’t mad. It was the sanest thing in the world to do. The mad thing was not having taken this free medicine for 10 days.

So Tuesday, back I went – 15 minutes this time. And as I got out, I realised I was back. And I felt great. There was even a touch of warm sun as I got dressed. The sea was totally flat and clear, the light was good, a steely bluey grey. High on it, I unselfconsciously discussed my return with two other bathers. One pointed out that this is the most dangerous time of the year. This is when you might stop, because we’ve become soft over the summer. Another confessed she’d been questioning herself. “How are we ever going to get through the winter again?” she was asking. To which the only answer is ‘one day at a time’.

Right now, the idea of getting into the water in January or February, when it physically hurts, of going all the way out there to maybe spend seven minutes in the water, to come out chilled to the core, seems like madness.

But you just keep showing up. You keep starting over. You get in each day and you keep getting in, and you don’t think about it. And before you know it you’re over another winter.

But, you can see why someone would wonder now if we can do it again. Because this winter seems to be shaping up to be bleak in other ways. And because something about going back out there on days when the sea is getting grey and there’s a hint of a chill in the air and not too many people around, reminds me of those grim days of lockdown.

But I will keep showing up.

As I went home on Tuesday I felt the slightest hint of the slightest bit of cold in my bones, a hint of a subtle internal shiver that I know will stay with me for the day. And my gums and teeth, my Achilles heel, were at me too.

And in a funny way, I hug the feeling, and hold it close, It’s a lingering reminder that today, even though it is getting harder, I showed up. For the sea. And for myself.