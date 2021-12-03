For a Sex and the City-style column I wrote in Noughties I went on a lot of boring dates that led to a lot of pointless and unsatisfying sex

Mention Sex and the City to certain men and their reflex reaction is to let their face fall theatrically into a pile of disdain. “A load of stuff that women supposedly say, written by gay male screenwriters,” huffed one bloke when I once mentioned it. Another male friend was every bit as withering. “Watching the blatherings of women who spend all their money on shoes? No thanks.”

Like it or not, the series is returning soon to the small screen, albeit in a slightly different reincarnation. And Just Like That will follow the iconic friend group (minus their resident libertine, Samantha Jones) as they navigate the complications of life for 50-something women. Reaction to the series has been mixed. Some feel a dead horse is being needlessly flogged, while others are thirsty for a redux. Me, I’m somewhere in the middle. At best, I’m curious, but I still know that, in some ways, I owe a massive debt to the original series.

When Sex and the City premiered in 1998, I had turned 21. I was probably about as sexually confident as a field mouse with haemorrhoids. It wasn’t that dating wasn’t on my radar, but it just didn’t seem that interesting. It was something others got up to: older people, with money and jobs. At 21, you drunkenly kissed someone enough times before the lights came back on at the nightclub and, hey presto, you were somehow boyfriend and girlfriend.

Sex and the City showed dating and casual sex to be a kaleidoscope of adventures. There was another way to be a woman in the world, and it was often to be loud, unapologetically lusty, and drunk on dainty pink drinks. Things in the characters’ lives were thrillingly complicated. Sure, there were wrong turns — more mishap than thrill, now that I think about it — but we viewers absolutely wanted in. Sex and the City’s characters made it look like the coolest and sexiest thing in the world to be single, female and independent.

In the early Noughties, it soon became trendy for Irish newspapers and magazines to have their own ‘single girl’ column. Dublin and New York are very different animals, nowhere more so than in their dating topographies, but still: you could almost hear the Latin-jazz soundtrack and the scrape of spike heel on pavement from these columns. Most young, single journalists who were willing to blab about their private lives got a crack at it and, sure enough, it was soon my turn. The directive from on high was usually to go out, have ‘fun’ and report back, but there was often an underlying subtext. The colour had better be…well, colourful.

Soon, I was prowling around bars and clubs, telling myself that I was in dire need of ‘material’. I was tarting it about on dating sites in the manner of an anthropologist on a research trip. I went on dozens of lukewarm, boring dates. It led to a lot of unsatisfying and pointless sex; sex that I convinced myself I needed to have as an independent woman of the world. As a feminist. As a chronicler of our sexually emancipated times (listen, youth is a hell of a drug).

And, of course, I would sit among my groups of friends after, relaying every ‘clinch’ in mind-numbing detail. Per Sex and the City tradition, our bedfellows soon became Mr AIB, Mr Rí-Rá, Mr Drogheda. We probably thought we were every bit as glamorous as Samantha, but really, we were probably nightmares to be around. (If you sat next to me at Odessa or Café Bar Deli in the mid-Noughties and wondered who this person was screeching about blow jobs…well, I do apologise).

Time hasn’t been a kind mistress, and the wisdom gleaned with age has made me reappraise Sex and the City’s whole arc. It’s all starting to look less fun in the rear-view mirror. Mooning after emotionally unavailable men? Allowing toxic bachelors run amok with your feelings (and often, your body)? Getting upset about men who were little more than life-support systems for their own groins? Sure, the female characters did it all with open hearts and minds, but at what cost? The more I think of it, the more I reckon the men the characters slept with were probably the real winners here.

That’s why I laugh when I hear some men moan about how cringey, fluffy and vacuous Sex and the City was. Things changed overnight for you too, boyo, and probably for the better. Sex and the City taught us a thing or two about dating, and that goes doubly for Celtic Tiger twentysomethings, fresh from the constraints of culturally Catholic Ireland. Grouse all you like about it guys. Reduce it to a shoes-and-cocktails mess, but if you found a pleasant upswing in your sex life about two decades ago, you probably benefited from that show more than you’ll ever know.