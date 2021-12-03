| 7.6°C Dublin

For a Sex and the City-style column I wrote in Noughties I went on a lot of boring dates that led to a lot of pointless and unsatisfying sex

Tanya Sweeney

Mention Sex and the City to certain men and their reflex reaction is to let their face fall theatrically into a pile of disdain. “A load of stuff that women supposedly say, written by gay male screenwriters,” huffed one bloke when I once mentioned it. Another male friend was every bit as withering. “Watching the blatherings of women who spend all their money on shoes? No thanks.”

Like it or not, the series is returning soon to the small screen, albeit in a slightly different reincarnation. And Just Like That will follow the iconic friend group (minus their resident libertine, Samantha Jones) as they navigate the complications of life for 50-something women. Reaction to the series has been mixed. Some feel a dead horse is being needlessly flogged, while others are thirsty for a redux. Me, I’m somewhere in the middle. At best, I’m curious, but I still know that, in some ways, I owe a massive debt to the original series.

