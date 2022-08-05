Football’s back – but it’s no longer a beautiful game

I tuned into last Sunday’s match between England and Germany in the final of the Uefa Women’s Championship — not because it was women’s football, or because it was empowering for young girls, or any of the other clichés that have been doing the rounds for the last few weeks.

Nope, I watched it because it was… football. Frankly, I don’t care who is playing, or what their gender is. I love the game and when we have been so cruelly robbed of what should have been a traditional World Cup summer (more on that later), it’s understandable that football fans will find their fix wherever they can.

As we all know, whether we want to or not, the ‘Lionesses’ won the game, but, as many barstool bores have been quick to point out, the ‘real business’ starts this weekend, with the return of the Premier League. The start of the league used to be a big deal when I was a kid. You’d get your Shoot! magazine with those little cardboard league ladders that allowed you to update the table every week and the only consolation about the school year looming ever closer was that at least the football was back.

So, am I excited about the return of football this weekend? Yes. Yes, I suppose I am. Am I as excited as I used to be? Absolutely not. Part of my growing disconnect from the game is simply down to age — the older we get, the more our priorities tend to change. But there’s a deeper sense of distance and it’s one that breaks my heart — top-flight, particularly Premier League, football has become an increasingly hard game to love.

There’s no doubt that the quality on the pitch has improved — managers are more tactically astute, players are fitter and more technically gifted. Yet why, in the face of such an improved ‘product’, do so many fans struggle to find that sense of excitement which used to come so naturally? This year marks the 30th anniversary of the creation of the Premier League and the malaise can probably be traced all the way back to then. Post-Hillsborough and the Taylor Report, football was seen by the middle classes and the political elites as something dangerous, unruly and lawless.

It was indeed all of those things, and it’s horrifying to see the ugly face of hooliganism returning. But many of those clubs had a community identity back then that simply doesn’t exist these days.

I’m a lifelong Man United fan and no other club epitomises the desperate and grubby chase of filthy lucre quite like those American carpetbaggers at Old Trafford.

But the rot goes back further than the Glazer family. The moment I began to have doubts about the direction of the club came when previous chairman, Martin Edwards, claimed that people from Singapore who turn up to take some pictures and buy some merchandise were just as much a United fan as someone from Stretford who had been going to games all their life.

In other words, fans were no longer seen as fans — they had become customers or, in an even more nauseating term ‘stakeholders’.

The last few years have seen a crazy increase in the cost of a ticket, which has simply priced most fans out of the ground. Let’s put it this way, a friend of mine is an Arsenal supporter and reckons that it would cost more than €500 to take his kids for a day at the Emirates.

At some point along the way, it stopped being the people’s game and became a sort of marketing behemoth as the profile of the fans slipped away from the traditional, long-suffering season ticket holder to be replaced by a more corporate environment. After all, there was a reason why Roy Keane made his infamous ‘prawn sandwiches’ remark all the way back in 2000, to which he then added: “I don’t think some of the people who come to Old Trafford can spell ‘football’, let alone understand it.”

The game has been stolen by the oligarchs and the money men and everyone else has been left to hang. We only need to look at the scandalous decision to award the World Cup to the tinpot desert dictatorship that is the slave nation of Qatar. That, surely, has to be the lowest point in Fifa’s already disgraced legacy. In fact, this is the first time I have ever been relieved that we didn’t qualify for a major tournament because it would have made us complicit in the most shocking example of sportswashing ever seen.

In fact, I feel genuinely morally conflicted about the tournament, which kicks off in a few months’ time. I’ve already turned down two freebie trips to Qatar because I have a degree of self- respect. But is that enough? If I find myself watching the matches, will that make me passively complicit with the regime?

International football is rotten. So is the Premier League.

So I’ve pretty much turned my back on the higher echelons of the game. In fact, the next match I’m going to will probably be Oldham against Dorking in the National League, the fifth tier of English football. Will it be glitzy and glamorous and full of fantasy football? Hardly. This is Oldham.

But I’d rather give my money to a community club that needs it than hand over my money to the Glazers.

There’s one way to get rid of these pesky flies but I just can’t do it

When it comes to other creatures, I’m a live-and-let-live type of person. For instance, we had a few mice in the house a few years ago and I made sure we used the humane traps which were, in truth, pretty rubbish.

It’s the same with spiders. I’m terrified of them and whenever I see one I tend to have a visceral reaction — I freeze, start to hyperventilate and the hairs stand up on the back of my neck.

It’s ridiculous, I know. They’re amazing creatures, but they freak me out and there’s nothing I can do about it. But I’ve never killed one. Instead, I’ll take a deep breath and use a glass and a piece of paper to carry it outside.

In fairness, that’s not so much down to the generosity of my spirit as much as my firm belief that if I kill one of them, then all their mates will gang up and attack me while I sleep. Yes, I may well have read too many horror novels as a child.

But this year I’ve found a creature that I am happy to dispatch with an almost genocidal glee — those bloody flies. I was relieved to see a report from Rentokil which warned of a massive spike in fly infestations.

Thank God. I thought I was the only one, although I admit that chasing a fly around the house in my boxers while waving a rolled up copy of Private Eye wasn’t my most dignified moment.

Any time I pour something to drink, the little buggers descend like kamikazes and hurl themselves with suicidal gusto into the glass forcing me to hurl the contents down the sink in a huff. After all, swallowing these pests is a sure way to be sick for days.

Is there a solution? Yes, but apparently it involves getting more spiders into your house so they can enjoy a feast.

Oh well, I guess I’m stuck with the flies.