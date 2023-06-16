Fiona Sherlock: Tara Mines workers and locals in Meath are merely pawns in a high-stakes game played by its owners

The temporary closure of Tara Mines hangs like the sword of Damocles over the people of Meath, as the company plays poker with the 650 employees who will be temporarily laid off when operations cease in just under four weeks’ time.

In the almost 46 years since production began at Tara Mines, it has become part of the fabric of the area. As a small child, I watched the then orange train chug past my house on my way to school. Two generations of miners and their families have benefited from secure, well-paid employment in return for long hours spent deep underground — it takes at least 20 minutes to reach the mine from the surface.

However, that stability is now threatened with a temporary closure, due to volatility in energy prices and the low market price of zinc, according to Tara Mines, which is owned by Swedish company Boliden.

Did this devastating decision happen at a board table made of Irish oak or of Swedish pine? Yet it is Irish people who extract the lead and zinc owned by the Irish State, and these layoffs are the human cost of big business.

Mary Lou McDonald, has said the Government is “feigning surprise” at the shock announcement of the temporary shutdown of Tara Mines

The news leaves the 650 employees with an excruciating wait, with increased costs of living and continued mortgage interest hikes. From those about to draw down mortgages, or who hope to send children to college in the autumn, the closure will spark personal crises for those blindsided by the news on Tuesday evening.

In a move that demonstrates the company’s lack of respect for its employees, many learned about the layoffs not from the company itself, but at the end of Tuesday’s Nine O’Clock news.

Others found out from WhatsApp groups, TikTok, and even relatives in Australia. Unions were not forewarned.

It’s not just miners themselves who are reeling because the local reach of Europe’s largest lead and zinc mine goes far beyond these 650 employees, to the same number of indirect contractors. Local businesses from car dealerships, to home decorators and coffee shops will feel the loss of spending power. Not to mention the schools, charities and community groups who receive donations from Tara Mines.

Over angry and tearful conversations under and overground, workers have speculated the closure is not just a cost-saving measure. They feel the jobs are poker chips in a strategic move to force the Government and Meath County Council to assist with the licence renewal, planning applications and energy contracts.

Employees and their families are not the only ones who lack trust in Tara Mines. Almost 60 families in the nearby village of Robinstown are reliant on fortnightly tankers of water paid for by Tara Mines, after their wells ran dry almost two years ago.

To the north of Navan lies the mine’s tailings pond, a body of water of approximately 171 hectares — almost as large as the town itself — where the mining effluent accumulates. This land will never return to agricultural use.

Residents in Kilberry and Sillogue, also fearful of the lagoon’s potential health risks, have been vocal of their opposition to any further extensions to or creation of a new tailings pond. The company has been prospecting for adjacent lands, despite assurances that the most recent extension was the last.

And thus, this tussle between health concerns of those living beside the tailings pond and economic priorities in the county will only become more heightened. If the lifespan of the mine is to be extended so must the means for dealing with waste. ​

Although it is the largest lead and zinc mine in Europe, Tara Mines is not an inexhaustible resource. At some point, there will be no more ore left to extract. The miners will be forced to retire, relocate or retrain.

The tussle between economic and environmental security is not a new one. The privatisation and ultimate closure of coal pits in the UK left mining towns impoverished. By 1994, Grimethorpe in South Yorkshire was the poorest village in Europe. While there is a broader diversity of job opportunities in present-day Meath, the permanent closure of Tara Mines would be an economic catastrophe. But it is already an environmental catastrophe for the lost farmland in Kilberry.

Navan is a small town. Just like other parts of rural Ireland, everyone knows everyone else. Those with dry wells play football with mine mechanics. Workers’ children dance and puck sliotars with those living beside the tailings pond.

We must not allow our community to be divided by a foreign multinational, but come together for a mutually acceptable solution. Ultimately it is in the hands of politicians to steer this great ship away from the rocks that loom so perilously on the horizon.