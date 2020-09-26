| 2.2°C Dublin

Fillets of jellyfish? Actually, maybe that's not such a bad idea after all

Fish and Chips.

Ian O'Doherty

Ah here, did you ever hear of anything as stupid in your life?

Apparently those pesky scientists who derive so much pleasure from making our lives miserable are at it again - and this time they're going after your local chipper.

For once, they're not complaining about the salt shakers having too many holes in them (which happened in the UK two years ago). Nor are the fun-police demanding we stop eating batter burgers (which seems to happen in Ireland every other week).