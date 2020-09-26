Fillets of jellyfish? Actually, maybe that's not such a bad idea after all

Ah here, did you ever hear of anything as stupid in your life?

Apparently those pesky scientists who derive so much pleasure from making our lives miserable are at it again - and this time they're going after your local chipper.

For once, they're not complaining about the salt shakers having too many holes in them (which happened in the UK two years ago). Nor are the fun-police demanding we stop eating batter burgers (which seems to happen in Ireland every other week).

No, this time they want us to stop eating so much fish and start eating jellyfish instead.

At first glance, it seems like the kind of nonsense we have become used to hearing from academics. But on this occasion they make a good point.

According to the latest data, 92 of the frequently eaten species of fish are threatened with extinction.

We are literally eating the fish to death and it can't carry on forever. The fact that sharks, despite being protected, are still killed in their millions is horrifying, and we face the very real possibility that our children will only ever know these amazing creatures from their history books because they will have been forced into extinction.

Cod levels have dropped perilously, which is ridiculous. Pollock may not have the attraction of cod but when cooked properly it is every bit as tasty.

But nobody seems to want to buy a battered pollock and a large single.

Jellyfish populations, on the other hand, are booming. The Japanese treat them as a delicacy. The Chinese have eaten them for thousands of years.

While the idea of chowing down on a fillet of Portuguese man o' war may not be enough to set the taste buds tingling, we're all going to have expand our culinary horizons in the years to come.

Talk to any fisherman off the west coast, for example, and they will tell you that once flourishing waters are becoming a marine desert.

I went shark fishing a few years ago (relax, it was a tag-and-release expedition) and it was surreal. No sharks, precious little else and, apart from some mackerel and pollock, we came home empty-handed. Not just empty-handed, but genuinely depressed that one of the richest fisheries in the world has been raided by supertrawlers which wreck the ocean bed and destroy ecosystems.

This is obviously unsustainable. We're simply going to have to change our eating habits or there'll be nothing left to eat.