Farewell to the Boy Housemate - I can never thank him enough

The Stefanie Preissner column

Is it just me, or has anyone else been stunned and devastated by something they knew was inevitable?

Once, I remember crying until I got sick because my swimming togs got wet when I went into the sea. I was young; I didn't understand that swimming togs were designed for that very purpose. As a kid, I spent so much time trying not to get things wet or dirty that walking into the ocean in brand-new swimming togs seemed like a delinquent act.

You often see viral videos of children sobbing because their bubbles burst in the wind or they want their apples to be bananas. My point is that overreacting is adorable when you're a child. As an adult, it ain't cute. But cuteness was the last thing on my mind when The Boy Housemate gently delivered the news that he was moving out, moving on, moving away.