Fair dues to Eoghan Murphy, Fine Gael’s lockdown maverick

I’ve come to the conclusion there’s a certain type of person who loves a good lockdown. If they had their way, they’d stretch this one out through Christmas.

To them, it’s a bonus: a chance to hibernate and humblebrag about how “we’re only being asked to stay at home” while their salary lands in their bank account every month. There might be another one to look forward to in January, says Leo Varadkar. And sure, aren’t the out-of-work getting the pandemic unemployment payment?

These people find they like having state rules and regulations to follow; their fears lulled by the warm bath of being absolved of individual responsibility.

Most satisfying of all, they get to take the moral high ground on the issue of our time. If you’re on the side of protecting lives, you support lockdowns, end of. We must be “selfless” for the good of all. That’s the virtuous position.

It might be reassuring to believe that closing society and ceasing commerce is the only sane response to the pandemic. That’s not true. In fact, it is potentially doing more damage than good, and the evidence of that is beginning to burst out like stuffing from a worn-out couch.

This second lockdown should never have been inflicted on the country — it is an outdated response to a crisis that has changed from its frightening beginnings. As the anti-lockdown medic Dr Martin Feeley has said, we’re reacting as if it’s an Ebola outbreak.

It’s such a political taboo that until this week only independent TDs were willing to point it out. I’m the last person I’d ever have expected to say this, but fair dues to Eoghan Murphy. The Fine Gael lockdown maverick has done a Van Morrison, calling for a “no more lockdowns” strategy.

The former housing minister told the Dáil: “A change of policy is not to admit policy is wrong, but to admit things have changed, and they have changed… The virus is not as lethal as it once was, nor is it as lethal as we once feared.”

The “hammer of lockdown”, he said, was designed to fight something far more deadly.

There’s a zealotry behind our Covid policy that has been backed up by the most insidious of control tactics: paternalism. It’s a model that justifies subordination: obedience in return for protection. Do as we say and you can have a dull, safe life and be grateful.

Our focus should be on identifying risks, living safely and fostering a culture of personal responsibility — the very opposite of a paternalistic society.

We know from history that when societies put security above freedom, they lose everything. Freedom from agency is no freedom at all. But it is one that can be alluring to human nature.

You’d have to wonder about the psyche of a nation that actively volunteered for more restrictions before the cruel and unnecessary six-week shutdown that made us a global outlier.

Pre-Level 5 surveys showed more than half of citizens wanted their liberties further limited, presumably in the grand cause of certain safety.

I’d have thought any nation that valued freedom would have fought hard to find alternatives to living in an open prison. Maybe Irish freedom is a victim of its own success. Maybe we’ve come to see being free as dangerous.

It’s interesting to note that entrepreneurs, the self-employed and small business owners are more likely to be vocally anti-lockdown. The personalities associated with these jobs also make them more likely to be free-minded, hard-working, lateral-thinking solution-seekers.

They also live in the real world and know how financial strain can bring the strongest person to the brink of mental collapse. It can destroy families and ruin lives.

Yet all too often economic and social issues are dismissed as an irrelevance by the parade of policymakers wedded to the perverse insistence that we must put Covid over every other psychological and physical threat.

Mental health, social deprivation, stolen youth, lost livelihoods, nihilism — all of these have become secondary considerations, almost contemptuously jettisoned in the cult of Covid.

This is all done behind the sacred shield of “saving lives”, as though those of us who urge alternative solutions than the blunt instrument of lockdown are immune from the worst of the virus, or don’t have loved ones we want to protect.

Where is the moral and logical argument for it? An absence of evidence is being held up as the reason for locking down: the virus circulates in crowds, so stop movement, shut businesses.

How is this justifiable? There is a moral imperative to prove retail and hospitality are transmission sites if they’re going to be shut down. The Sunday Independent reported last week that many officials on the Government’s Covid Oversight Group believe that Level 5 has not made a difference except to cause increased hardship.

“The cases fell considerably with Level 3 and restrictions on home visits and then, when we got on Level 5, there was no real change in the trajectory of the disease,” one official said. Official figures for the first week in November indicate the majority of Covid cases could be traced to private houses.

We have given up our civil liberties and allowed human rights to be trampled over far too easily. It sets a sinister precedent. All this was accepted by means of state paternalism.

There’s a price to be paid for lockdowns: a human cost. It’s worth considering that those of us so often accused of “not caring about lives” are attuned to it.

US political pundit shows us there’s no shame in crying

I love Van Jones for crying on live television as the US election result came through.

The political commentator broke down in tears on CNN as he gave his response to the news, mopping his eyes and barely able to choke out the words: “It’s a good day for the country… it’s a vindication for a lot of people. Character matters. Telling the truth matters. Being a good person matters.”

He nearly set me off. I’m crying at everything these days. The Focus Ireland ad. Suzanne Vega’s Luka video. Gilbert O’Sullivan songs. Photos from the recent past, before everything changed.

I’ve always been a bit over-emotional, but since the pandemic hit, I’m going around the place bawling my head off. I’ve spent the past fortnight in bits over three rabbits called Hazel, Fiver and Bigwig. We’re rereading Watership Down in the house at the moment and it’s not just the kids: I’m a wreck over it.

Richard Adams’ masterpiece is beautiful and, in parts, almost unbearably sad — yet I never want it to end. I’d recommend it as reading for anyone who wants to feel the benefit of a good cry.

According to psychologists, we’re crying more this year due to the intense effect Covid has had on all our lives. Everyone’s feelings are closer to the surface.

Apparently, this is a positive thing. Crying is therapeutic, cathartic and facilitates bonding. It’s a physical response to emotional intensity and has a biochemical function; it releases stress hormones and toxins. We’re experiencing feelings of loss, grief and isolation and crying helps alleviate those feelings.

It can also be due to relief — a release after so long holding on tight for hope. I think that’s what sparked Van Jones’ tears.

On behalf of all of us bawlers out there — thank you, Van.

