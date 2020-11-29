| 2.9°C Dublin

Fair dues to Eoghan Murphy, Fine Gael’s lockdown maverick

Larissa Nolan

Political taboo: Eoghan Murphy has done a Van Morrison, calling for a 'no more lockdowns' strategy. Picture by Arthur Carron

Political taboo: Eoghan Murphy has done a Van Morrison, calling for a ‘no more lockdowns’ strategy. Picture by Arthur Carron

I’ve come to the conclusion there’s a certain type of person who loves a good lockdown. If they had their way, they’d stretch this one out through Christmas.

To them, it’s a bonus: a chance to hibernate and humblebrag about how “we’re only being asked to stay at home” while their salary lands in their bank account every month. There might be another one to look forward to in January, says Leo Varadkar. And sure, aren’t the out-of-work getting the pandemic unemployment payment?

These people find they like having state rules and regulations to follow; their fears lulled by the warm bath of being absolved of individual responsibility.

