| 3.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Every year I find it harder to be ‘inspired’ by all the International Women’s Day platitudes

Tanya Sweeney

Protesters hold posters of women killed in Iran as they take part in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Whitehall, central London. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Expand
Nancy Meyers' past credits include The Holiday Expand

Close

Protesters hold posters of women killed in Iran as they take part in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Whitehall, central London. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Protesters hold posters of women killed in Iran as they take part in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Whitehall, central London. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nancy Meyers' past credits include The Holiday

Nancy Meyers' past credits include The Holiday

/

Protesters hold posters of women killed in Iran as they take part in a demonstration to mark International Women's Day in Whitehall, central London. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Another year, another International Women’s Day done and dusted! Or as I like to call it, International Roll Your Eyes So Much And So Hard That They Want To Go Back To Bed Day.

Look, don’t mind me. I’m a hardened cynic. Maybe you’re a woman and you watched IWD unfold yesterday and felt inspired.

Related topics

More On International Women's Day

Most Watched

Privacy