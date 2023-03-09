Every year I find it harder to be ‘inspired’ by all the International Women’s Day platitudes

Another year, another International Women’s Day done and dusted! Or as I like to call it, International Roll Your Eyes So Much And So Hard That They Want To Go Back To Bed Day.

Look, don’t mind me. I’m a hardened cynic. Maybe you’re a woman and you watched IWD unfold yesterday and felt inspired.

Perhaps you felt empowered. It could be that the hashtags and the blizzard of online pink gaiety gladdened your heart.

Maybe you listened to an influencer or celebrity who married into a high net-worth family talk about how it’s really possible to (barf) have it all if you put your mind to it.

Maybe you caught the stories of women who have experienced inequality in their lives and careers and thought, ‘maybe we’re on the cusp of change, finally’.

You might have even been prompted to give momentary thought to the ‘International’ bit, and acknowledged the struggles that women across the world that put ours in the ha’penny place.

Did you see the female students who were gassed in Iran on their way to college? Or the women in Pakistan who were physically attacked for protesting for their democratic rights? Well, I did.

Me, I’m not having a bar of International Women’s Day this year, though I’m fully behind the original sentiment behind it. I listened to a popular radio station play ‘all queens, all day long’ (yeah, a couple more queens than usual every other day of the year would be grand).

Countless women noted how they had been approached to speak, appear at an event or write something for the occasion, albeit for free.

Strava launched a Hot Girl Walk for IWD, whatever that’s meant to be. I watched as the Women’s Fiction Prize turned its logo a hot pink.

“Pink isn’t just a colour, it’s an attitude,” a their official account tweeted. No, it’s the colour usually linked to the gendered stereotyping of women. This gesture is the very opposite of helpful.

The problem I have with International Women’s Day is the sheer amount of effort (or in some cases, non-effort) that goes into paying lip service to gender inequality.

All day long, I’ve heard nothing but how it’s terrible that women have been objectified and patronised. How incredible women are and how they need to lean on each other to become a force for betterment.

I’ve heard platitudes from companies who have done absolutely nothing to address the gender pay gap in their own workplace since last year’s IWD.

About the only positive to IWD is that we acknowledge, en masse, there’s still such a long way to go towards gender balance. And I love hearing the stories of women who bashed through glass ceilings, told the marriage bar where to go and otherwise stuck two fingers up to the patriarchy.

But let’s face it, wishing me a happy IWD is about as useful as a chocolate hair-straightener. Because once corporations, governments and official bodies get this box-ticking exercise out of the way, things will continue just as they have always done.

Will there be a more concerted effort to stamp out gender-based violence, not just here, but everywhere? I doubt it. Will women still continue to feel unsafe on their own in certain public spaces? Most likely. Will instances of domestic violence fall? We wish.

When governments use IWD to announce policy updates that tangibly affect the day-to-day experience of all Irish women or workplaces take the opportunity to announce lasting change to the way they treat all of their employees, maybe then I’ll get excited.

Until then, you can keep your Hot Girl Walk.

Netflix’s expensive love affair

​With much talk about whether the rom-com is finally on an upswing of popularity comes some intriguing news.

Director Nancy Meyers (It’s Complicated, Something’s Gotta Give, The Holiday, The Intern) has been given a budget of $150m to create her latest romantic comedy.

Meyers is the doyenne of the hyper-stylised, aspirational yet smart, comedy that the likes of Big Little Lies is indebted to. With Penelope Cruz, Michael Fassbender, Owen Wilson and Scarlett Johansson on board, it’s likely to be a big draw.

But let’s look at that budget. It’s a figure that is $50m more expensive than war epic 1917, just $15m cheaper than Dune and roughly the same as Blade Runner 2049.

Still, this is a landmark moment in the history of rom-coms, which have evidently been in a fallow period for much of the last two decades.

Despite often having the sharpest writing, the rom-com has always been likened to Hollywood’s poor cousin, only breaking the awards season barrier occasionally — and certainly not with the regularity of war epics or historical

dramas.

On the surface, the deal shows a fantastic vote of confidence on the part of Netflix, but then again, Meyers is a tried-and-tested entity with decades of experience.

It’s barely comparable to the $460m James Cameron received to make Avatar: The Way Of Water.

It’s rent-an-excuse landlord Stephen Donnelly

Of all the government blather and defensive spin we’ve been subjected to — and, truly, it’s coming by the lorryload these days — Stephen Donnelly’s Morning Ireland appearance is something else.

When asked on-air if he was a landlord — spoiler alert, he is — he attempted to bat away any potential criticism by noting that he had been a ‘renter’ for years.

All well and good, but if you haven’t rented in the current climate, that’s a useless point. Not many renters, past or present, would also credit ‘forgetfulness’ for failing to list a Sandyford apartment on the Register of Members’ Interests either.

