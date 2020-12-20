| 5.7°C Dublin

Even the most partisan Dublin fan knows deep down that the championship is very close to becoming a farce

Eamonn Sweeney

&lsquo;At times you wonder if the champions themselves are becoming slightly embarrassed by it all at this stage.&rsquo; Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

&lsquo;At times you wonder if the champions themselves are becoming slightly embarrassed by it all at this stage.&rsquo; Photo: Gerry Mooney

Alas poor All-Ireland football championship. We knew it well, a competition of infinite jest and most excellent fancy. But now it's just a joke and yesterday's final was the punchline. It fell yet again to Mayo to try to save the competition's honour but, surpassingly and typically gallant though James Horan's men were, this decider was a foregone conclusion from the start.

Not once in the 70 minutes was there anything which suggested Dublin would not make it six in a row. There was nothing either to suggest they won't make it seven when the circus resumes in a few months' time. In the last three years they have only been troubled once and that fright in last year's final only came about because the champions had to play with a man short for over half the game.

If Dublin want to make it ten in a row, or a dozen, they will do so. They are bigger, stronger, fitter and faster than everyone else to an extent which makes them resemble a professional team taking on amateur opposition.

