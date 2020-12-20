Even the most partisan Dublin fan knows deep down that the championship is very close to becoming a farce

Alas poor All-Ireland football championship. We knew it well, a competition of infinite jest and most excellent fancy. But now it's just a joke and yesterday's final was the punchline. It fell yet again to Mayo to try to save the competition's honour but, surpassingly and typically gallant though James Horan's men were, this decider was a foregone conclusion from the start.

Not once in the 70 minutes was there anything which suggested Dublin would not make it six in a row. There was nothing either to suggest they won't make it seven when the circus resumes in a few months' time. In the last three years they have only been troubled once and that fright in last year's final only came about because the champions had to play with a man short for over half the game.

If Dublin want to make it ten in a row, or a dozen, they will do so. They are bigger, stronger, fitter and faster than everyone else to an extent which makes them resemble a professional team taking on amateur opposition.

What role the county's enormous financial power has in enabling their preparation to outstrip everyone else's to such an extent must remain a matter for conjecture. But the greater their dominance the less glorious their victories seem to be.

Unless you're a Dublin fan. They revel in the current state of affairs as anyone from any county would do were the boot on their foot. You can't blame them for doing so but perhaps they might ease up on the gaslighting. The football championship has become indefensible and anyone trying to pretend otherwise comes across as either stupid or delusional.

How else can you describe Pat Gilroy's suggestion that other counties should band together to try and take on the Dubs? Even if Dessie Farrell's men really were vulnerable to some mighty alliance of Sligo, Roscommon and Leitrim it seems a bit much to ask counties to dissolve ancient historical rivalries just to take the bad look off things for Dublin.

Alan Brogan's lament that the GAA would lose its soul were Dublin broken into more than one unit is even more ludicrous. There are people in 31 other counties who think there's far more danger of that soul being lost because the most popular competition in the country has turned into an uncompetitive cakewalk. The idea that what's good for Dublin is good for the GAA is what got us into the current mess in the first place.

Brogan and Gilroy are not fools but people say strange things. And even the most partisan Dublin fan knows deep down that the championship is very close to becoming a farce.

How can the problem be solved? Cutting central funding to the county would probably affect underage players rather than a senior side which can always rely on business to pick up the tab. Splitting the county into three seems a more sensible proposition, but the GAA will never go down that route even though a competition based on county boundaries becomes ludicrous when one county is the size of a province.

Croke Park have admitted defeat when it comes to Dublin but sought to camouflage this by indulging in pointless chopping and changing which entirely fails to address the central crisis. Hence the forthcoming bullshit two-tier championship masterminded by president John Horan.

Proponents of this pitiful plan like to intone the mantra: "There are counties out there which haven't a hope of ever winning an All-Ireland." But right now those counties include basically everyone else apart from Dublin.

The lopsided nature of things has also led to suggestions that the provincial championships be scrapped. But the provincial championships have never been more necessary than they are right now because they offer counties a chance of at least winning something when there's a metropolitan monopoly on the Sam Maguire.

The much vaunted Super 8 does little but add a few more pointless exercises for the Dubs to yawn their way through before proceeding to inevitable victory.

Defenders of the status quo will no doubt say that you can't make a judgement given the atypical nature of this year's competition.

Nonsense.

Who's shaping up to challenge the Dubs next year? The Kerry team which couldn't beat the Cork team which couldn't beat Tipperary? The Donegal team which couldn't beat the Cavan team which didn't belong on the same pitch as Dublin? Or even the Mayo team whose wonderful veterans can hardly keep coming back for much longer?

Dublin won this championship while playing well within themselves and giving the impression that they could have won all their games, yesterday's included, by much more if they really cut loose. They were able to waltz through Mayo and score a first goal after 13 seconds and respond to Mayo's best spell of the game, a stretch of five points without reply, with a Con O'Callaghan goal created and finished with breathtaking ease.

Reduced to 14 men for ten minutes at the start of the second half, they kept possession for long spells and looked under no pressure at all when doing so. This is not to denigrate Mayo, who as always were gutsy, intelligent and a credit to their county.

In another era the likes of Cillian O'Connor, Aidan O'Shea, Lee Keegan et al might have won as many All-Ireland medals as the players on the great Tyrone and Kerry teams of the noughties. But the landscape has changed and Mayo's challenge now possesses the same futile nobility as a cavalry charge in the age of tanks.

At times you wonder if the champions themselves are becoming slightly embarrassed by it all at this stage. There's been an odd bloodless feeling about their performances this year. Dublin play like a team which knows it's going to win. Who can blame them?

They now dominate the championship as a whole in the same way that they do Leinster. Not long ago their achievement of absolute provincial oligarchy was greeted by assurances from Croke Park that it wouldn't be long before Meath and Kildare were rising to the challenge and wresting back the trophy.

The opposite happened. Dublin's dominance led to the other Leinster teams essentially giving up the province as a bad job with the result that what was once the most competitive provincial championship became a virtual non-event.

It's likely the same process will take place at national level. Why commit to the enormous sacrifices required by inter-county football just so you can lose to Dublin by seven rather than 17 points?

If you want a picture of the future of the football championship, imagine a Dublin boot stamping on everyone else. Forever. There will be no suspense, no enjoyment of the process of the competition. All competing teams will be destroyed. But for Dublin fans, there will be the intoxication of power, constantly increasing. Always there will be the thrill of victory, the sensation of trampling on an enemy who is helpless.

We are all Leinster now.