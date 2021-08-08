Zappone debacle a distraction to war on virus

As the Government seeks to draw a line under the Katherine Zappone appointment debacle and the wholly justified public outcry that followed, and as plans are under way to publish a roadmap out of remaining Covid restrictions — and plot a course into the potentially dangerous autumn and winter period ahead — lessons must be learned from the events of last week. The main lesson is that there cannot be one set of laws, rules or guidelines for policy-makers and another more stringent for the public. We are either all in this together or we are not. There can be no perception of “them” and “us”.

In the fallout from the proposed appointment, it emerged that days before, a social event was held at a Dublin hotel, which was attended by Ms Zappone and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar as well as other politicians and several government advisers and officials.

It is fair to say the outcry was even greater in relation to this event than the high-handed way in which the Government sought to appoint Ms Zappone in the first place.

Whether the social event was within the strict letter of the law, if not official guidelines at the time, is neither here nor there. It was against the spirit of the law and should not have been attended by the 50 or so present, who should have known better. Nor, frankly, was it appropriate for the Attorney General to be drawn into a controversy that ultimately served to provide political cover for the Tánaiste. These were unseemly events that have rightly provoked the anger of the public.

That details should have emerged at a time when Covid cases are on the rise again, and as the fourth wave of this dreadful virus has yet to peak, is unfortunate. That said, the vaccination programme has found its stride, and it is this development that is mitigating against the worst effects of the latest onslaught. It is no coincidence that 80pc of those currently in hospital are unvaccinated. There is a lesson here, too, for those members of the public who have held out against receiving a vaccine for whatever reason.

The Government, meanwhile, intends to publish at the end of the month a plan to safely reopen schools and plot a course into autumn and winter, when such viruses are at their most dangerous. There are still significant parts of society that remain to be reopened: the arts and entertainment sector, indoor sports and leisure, and offices around the country that have remained mostly shuttered for 18 months.

These must be facilitated to reopen in every way possible. There is little point in rolling out one of the most successful vaccination programmes in Europe when an innate sense of caution within officialdom prevails.

That caution has well served its purpose. As a result, the country is on the cusp of a far better situation. The challenge for the Government and policy-makers now, across the science and health communities, will be to question personal reservations when it becomes clearer that the worst is behind us.

There will always be a risk that a deadly new variant will emerge, particularly in winter. It is to be hoped current vaccines will resist such a variant. The option of booster doses provides reassurance. In any event, that is a bridge that should be crossed when we come to it, should it arise. However, the country cannot sit on its hands until such time out of an abundance of caution.