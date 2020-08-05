Pubs or pupils? It had been presented popularly as a binary choice between prioritising going for a pint over the duty of providing a safe environment for a return to school.

If there ever was a Solomon in the Cabinet, the wisest thing for them to do would have been to go missing.

For there could be no splitting down the middle on this one. But this was never a popularity contest, nor was it a contest of slogans.

In politics, if they can get you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about answers.

But right now, we all must answer the hard questions. Mitigating the menace Covid-19 is causing is a responsibility that falls on every one of us.

It can't be left to officialdom alone. The caution urged by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) truly is rooted in reality.

If much of what we thought we knew about the virus over the past six months has changed, one thing which hasn't is its ability to ruthlessly exploit every chance it gets when we come together in numbers.

Ultimately, there may be some merit in the suggestion made by Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation (WHO) that we consider reopening pubs on a county-by-county basis, guided by threat levels.

As Mr Ryan sees it: "It is a balance and depends on people's behaviour and how they adapt."

Personal responsibility is even more central to the protection of public health than it was when the virus first struck.

We must accept for the medium term, there are likely to be no solutions, only trade-offs.

And full entry into phase four was never really on. Pub openings have to wait, and travel had to be reviewed.

Given correct and consistent information, as well as leadership, people have risen to the challenge every time.

Around the world, we are seeing that the focus must be more on super-spreader events than super-spreader individuals.

As Tánaiste Leo Varadkar put it: "We just can't risk moving backward or risk schools reopening."

The Government has identified areas where State support is essential if viable businesses are to ­survive.

The vintners have been vociferous in getting their message out. Delayed reopening is putting a huge strain on publicans, their families and ­communities.

Their grievance that they have been forced to stand aside while big gatherings happen in uncontrolled environments is legitimate. They need to be further supported where possible.

The phrase 'we're all in this together' only rings true when equality and fairness are to the fore.

But opening up must not backfire and end with more closing down.

As Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warned: "We are going to have a second surge of the virus."

There can be no reward in taking a rosy view of threat levels.