We've come too far to take a rosy view on threat levels

Editorial

A decision was taken by the Cabinet not to move into ‘Phase Four’ of its reopening plan from next Monday. (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Pubs or pupils? It had been presented popularly as a binary choice between prioritising going for a pint over the duty of providing a safe environment for a return to school.

If there ever was a Solomon in the Cabinet, the wisest thing for them to do would have been to go missing.

For there could be no splitting down the middle on this one. But this was never a popularity contest, nor was it a contest of slogans.