We put the Christmas tree up in early November – it’s the only way to speed up this year of the plague

I put the tree up. I’d love to be able to tell you this with an air of defiance, as though I had done something terribly unconventional, shocking almost, but it would appear that a lot of normal, functional people have done the same. It’s not hard to understand why — this year has been excruciating and anything which heralds its ultimate demise is to be welcomed, even if the arrival of Christmas does mean a barrage of saccharine adverts pushing messages of together-apartness as though they sell human connection rather than hoovers and duvets.

Obviously the decision to put up the decorations was not made easily. The smallies started the push after every business in town stuck their decorations up the day after Halloween, making it seem that we might be the only house not celebrating Christmas and running the risk that — god forbid — we might be marked out for some sort of festive passover. I gave them a flat no, and tried to explain the concept of the calendar year to them. I’m not a grinchy traditionalist by any means, but putting anything up before the start of December does seem like a bit of a cry for help. But cometh the plague year, cometh the cry for help.

Like everything else in our family’s existence, it wasn’t planned — I happened to be in the attic looking for the source of an odour and distracting myself by rummaging through family memorabilia when one of my accursed children appeared up there behind me, very much in the style of the small ghosts commonly found in Asian horror films. And much like one, he just stood there, eyes wide, pointing off into the darkness where he could see a faint glimmer of tinsel. So that was it, they knew where it was all being stored, and there was little point in fighting it. All 15 boxes of decorations, the two Christmas trees, and a kilo of cobwebs, desiccated flies and one half-eaten pellet of Storm rat poison (the other half is presumably located inside whatever was the source of the mysterious odour) were brought down and three days later, the house — only just recovering from the orange disorder of Halloween — was suitably Christmassy. In early November.

If I thought anyone was going to be calling, I would be embarrassed. But they won’t — nobody is going to be calling, and we won’t be calling to anyone either. Sticking up the Christmas decorations is about disrupting the dour monotony; it distracts the kids and gives them something to focus on, to stop them from asking, ‘When can I have a friend over?’, ‘What about my birthday party next year?’, ‘Can that happen?’, ‘Is everyone coming to our house on Christmas day?’. Our world has become a bit like Life Is Beautiful, as we engage in endless little white lies to try and make life seem less grey and awful — pretending Christmas starts in early November is just the latest in a long list of half-truths to try and stop them and us from being terrified and to try and keep us all busy. Part of the reason my attic odour hunt was stalled was that I was looking through old family albums, from my own childhood and from when my daughter was small and digital cameras were still prohibitively expensive, and it brings home just how time is slipping through our hands. I can understand anyone who says they cannot fathom spending Christmas away from family because none of us know when that last Christmas will be. My youngest child has been learning about the religious significance of November in school, and keeps repeating the mantra of ‘in November we remember’. As part of this he had to make a little paper leaf to put on the remembrance tree, and to put the names of people who were important to him on it. He opted to include my dad, after who he is named, and Copper, a three-legged dog from across the road who he used to pet once in a while. I like to think Dad would be amused at sharing the bill with such illustrious company, and to know that he was only added after my wife prompted our child to add him as it looked a bit odd to only have a neighbour’s dog on there. But it brings home that we are still here, we’re still together, still waiting for this year to end, still trying to find the source of various odours and a little bit of light in the dark.

