We put the Christmas tree up in early November – it’s the only way to speed up this year of the plague

Christmas decorations bring some much needed cheer Expand

Bill Linnane

I put the tree up. I’d love to be able to tell you this with an air of defiance, as though I had done something terribly unconventional, shocking almost, but it would appear that a lot of normal, functional people have done the same. It’s not hard to understand why — this year has been excruciating and anything which heralds its ultimate demise is to be welcomed, even if the arrival of Christmas does mean a barrage of saccharine adverts pushing messages of together-apartness as though they sell human connection rather than hoovers and duvets.

Obviously the decision to put up the decorations was not made easily. The smallies started the push after every business in town stuck their decorations up the day after Halloween, making it seem that we might be the only house not celebrating Christmas and running the risk that — god forbid — we might be marked out for some sort of festive passover. I gave them a flat no, and tried to explain the concept of the calendar year to them. I’m not a grinchy traditionalist by any means, but putting anything up before the start of December does seem like a bit of a cry for help. But cometh the plague year, cometh the cry for help.

Like everything else in our family’s existence, it wasn’t planned — I happened to be in the attic looking for the source of an odour and distracting myself by rummaging through family memorabilia when one of my accursed children appeared up there behind me, very much in the style of the small ghosts commonly found in Asian horror films. And much like one, he just stood there, eyes wide, pointing off into the darkness where he could see a faint glimmer of tinsel. So that was it, they knew where it was all being stored, and there was little point in fighting it. All 15 boxes of decorations, the two Christmas trees, and a kilo of cobwebs, desiccated flies and one half-eaten pellet of Storm rat poison (the other half is presumably located inside whatever was the source of the mysterious odour) were brought down and three days later, the house — only just recovering from the orange disorder of Halloween — was suitably Christmassy. In early November.

