The past couple of weeks have not exactly been characterised by intelligence or integrity in the execution of public life.

Initially 'Golfgate' gave us some giddy relief from the oppressive weight of Covid-19.

But the hilarity vanished when heads began to roll and the consequences of the dismal affair began to hit, at home and abroad.

Someone once suggested it might be a bright idea if various countries of the world would occasionally swap history books, just to see what other people are doing with the same set of facts. One can imagine how our handling of events was viewed from Brussels.

Most probably with the same mixture of bemusement, indignation and incomprehension as here. So the dilatory selection of European Parliament First Vice-President Mairead McGuinness and former European Investment Bank Vice-President Andrew McDowell as nominations for Ireland's next European Commissioner will be received with relief. The lengthy deliberations will have tested the patience of our European partners as critical decisions must be made.

Filling the Trade Commissioner role was a high priority for Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen. The lack of urgency here bordered on the disrespectful.

If we set the pandemic to one side for a moment, we would do well to remember we are also on the precipice of a disorderly Brexit. Simon Coveney, as Foreign Affairs Minister, has played a pivotal role for this country in the negotiations. His name was touted for the post up to the point where Ms von der Leyen requested a female and male name be submitted. Then suddenly his name vanished without explanation.

No-one should have expected a clear run.

Excellent though the two nominated candidates are, might the pool from which they were drawn have been wider? The filling of the vacancy raises key questions on our insularity concerning how we work with the EU.

The acquiescence with which Micheál Martin accepted this should be an exclusively Fine Gael appointment also speaks to a short-sightedness: we'll let you keep that one, if we can hold onto something else.

If ever there was a moment to broaden our vision on Europe, it's now. Ireland's and Brussels' interests have converged significantly since Brexit and the pandemic. The agreeing to the increased EU budgetary framework up to 2027, and the recovery fund to combat the coronavirus crisis, will be vital in days to come. This summer's package of €750bn in grants and loans will be essential.

Many see the agreement as a stepping stone to further integration, potentially going so far as eventual fiscal union in the zone. True or not, with so much in play, surely we need to recognise if our future is at the heart of Europe, we need to pay it more attention.