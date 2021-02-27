There’s never a bad time to do the right thing. Yet for a country with an emigration record like ours, two decades is a very long wait to address glaring inequalities in the direct provision system.

That it has taken 20 years to address what was intended as a temporary emergency response leaves a stain on our human rights record.

The toll taken on all who came to our shores to be greeted with such indignities has been officially side-stepped for too long. We owe it to the millions who left our shores fleeing famine between 1799 and 1858, and who found a home on other shores, to do better.

We have a moral obligation to offer a more humane and compassionate approach. In the next four years the system is to be replaced with an “international protection system”.

The current, woefully inadequate arrangement was devised for asylum seekers in search of protection. But many found themselves trapped in a degrading limbo for years: unable to work or improve their circumstances, in crammed, confined conditions; their privacy, and quality of life, intolerably compromised. The new plan is to provide six centres which will be used for reception and integration. Owned by the State, they will be operated by not-for-profit organisations.

At the very least this ought to guarantee basic standards and quality of living are maintained consistently. Supports will be put in place and applicants will also have an opportunity to work.

According to the new government policy after a maximum of four months, those whose protection claims are still being processed will be housed in the community.

Accommodation will be “own-door”, in houses or apartments, under the plan.

This is hugely important in terms of independence. Writing in these columns during the week, the UNHCR’s Enda O’Neill, saw no reason why we can’t develop a system that protects the rights and dignity of those seeking refuge. He also urged us to seize the chance to promote more cohesive and socially engaged communities as we do so. It can only be a win for all concerned.

But good intentions will not satisfy the needs of the 3,000 people already locked in the system for more than two years. However well meant, unless there is a transformation in our national housing policy we will continue to fail in our obligations.

It is vital we build enough homes to satisfy the needs both of refugees and local communities. The target date is 2024. Yet as Lucky Khambule, co-founder of the Movement of Asylum Seekers in Ireland, said that is “a long time” away.

Speaking on RTÉ he also noted “having seen the history of this Government” he will “not get too excited” about the changes until they are implemented.

As the UNHCR has constantly argued, the damning years of over-promising and under-delivering on this issue must end.