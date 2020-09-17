We don't have to have it all figured out to move forward

Paschal Donohoe has not, so far as we know, patented a formula for invincibility, but something in his easy confidence - no matter how deep a hole we are in - suggests that he might.

We have had many reminders over the past six months that, pandemic or none, problems are one of the few things in plentiful supply.

And if we were in doubt, Mr Donohoe was on hand to tell us in his uniquely up-tempo way that the Budget would be framed against an assumption of the chilling presence of Covid-19 for most of next year, while also cushioning against a no-deal Brexit.

All of which sets us up for a deficit ranging between 4.5pc and 5.5pc of national income.

In borrowing terms, this adds up to a concussive €15-19 billion.

If difficulties are what make it interesting to be alive, we should probably be grateful; but even for the sunniest of dispositions, that might be stretching things.

So Mr Donohoe spoke soberly of a heightened air of economic uncertainty.

The main priority of Budget 2021 will therefore be crisis management, he indicated.

We can do nothing about the hostile headwinds we are heading into; at best, the Government can only adjust the sails and seek to keep a solid hold of the tiller. The constant changing course, or the shouting down of conflicting or contradictory orders from the bridge, needs to be put behind us.

The Opposition has made great play of the disorder, but this is not a time for schadenfreude.

The Government is fast running out of time to get its act together on health messaging.

As acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn has said, "it's unfortunate" that the Covid plan was published at a time when the trajectory of the virus is changing. We don't get to pick our own luck; the hand we have is the one we must play.

He accepted authorities "tried to be more nuanced and we try to be as proportionate as possible in the measures" but, as part of that, "it does lead to confusion".

As Dublin faces further restrictions and the risks rise, confusion is not acceptable.

Keeping Covid-19 under control will not be possible unless we act in concert.

This can be done, but the Government must raise its game.

In her state of the union address to the EU Parliament, Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged EU members to build a stronger health union.

The pandemic has underlined the need for far closer co-operation. "For me, it is crystal clear," she said. "We need to strengthen our crisis preparedness and management of cross-border health threats."

But our window of opportunity for fighting back is narrowing alarmingly.

That which we can no longer avoid must now be met full on. As Conrad put it: "Facing it, always ­facing it, that's the way to get through. Face it."

We don't have to have it all figured out to move forward.