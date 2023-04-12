Visit of Joe Biden can help us build the road to a brighter future

The Irish diaspora has always stretched far and wide. Its power to do good is well documented in history. Thankfully, that force for good continues into the present moment. The visit of US president Joe Biden reminds us that the diaspora can help us build a road to the future.

The high-powered entourage travelling with President Biden – which includes secretary of state Antony Blinken and special envoy to Northern Ireland, Joseph Kennedy III – confirms that the trip is as much about business as it is about pleasure.

Sometimes with high-profile visits, there is a tendency to establish tenuous links between past and present. However, in the case of Mr Biden, the connection is deep and heartfelt. His links to Ireland could not be more genuine.

His efforts to promote and advocate for Ireland have been passionate and productive. He has even done this at times when it was far from profitable or popular.

In the recent past, Boris Johnson was in grave danger of doing lasting harm with reckless acts of political vandalism. Mr Biden offered him the sobering reminder that a trade deal between the US and UK would not be possible if the Good Friday Agreement was put in danger, or if international treaties were violated. It had the desired effect of concentrating hearts and minds.

The transition at Downing Street, and the emergence of Rishi Sunak as prime minister, has allowed for a rebuilding of relationships.

Today, President Biden will bring his unique brand of energy and optimism to a meeting with all the North’s political leaders. He has appealed to all sides not to look back but to focus on what’s out there for the next generation.

Former US president Barack Obama received a céad míle fáilte when he visited these shores in 2011. He once said: “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for... We are the change that we seek.”

And it was the first US president, George Washington, who said “99pc of failures come from people who make excuses”.

So it must be hoped that some space can be found to allow a leap of faith, instead of once again getting entangled in tripwires of suspicion.

We desperately need to get beyond the doom-loop of never-ending crisis.

As Gordon Wilson – who lost his beloved daughter Marie to an IRA bomb in Enniskillen in 1987 – once said: “Compromise is not giving in; it is maturity. I appeal to the political leaders to sit down, all of them, to listen to their electors, to present their policies, to reach out to love their neighbours and common god.”

This week, the courage of David Trimble was singled out by leaders across the political divide for not giving in to the paralysis of indecision or the fear of change, even if means stepping into the unknown.

Twenty-five years ago, they made history with the Good Friday Agreement. The task for today’s leaders is to make a better future.