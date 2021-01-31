Vaccine debacle must be remedied

Europe's clearest path out of the Covid-19 pandemic is through an extensive vaccination programme. It is important that such a programme be extended to all member states and that a high level of take-up among citizens in Europe occurs at the same time. The success of the vaccination programme may otherwise be compromised.

Indeed, it would be ideal that worldwide vaccinations occur in a relatively co-ordinated fashion. The prospect of that is receding, with the US and the UK pushing ahead with their vaccination programmes, leaving Europe somewhat in a slipstream.

At the outbreak of the pandemic, difficulties with the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) proved to be a salutary lesson. In that instance, some EU member states were seen to go their own way, leaving countries such as Italy, in the teeth of the pandemic, in short supply of PPE.

It was appropriate, therefore, that the European Commission took charge of Europe's vaccination programme to avoid member states proceeding separately and in competition with each other. However, events last week strongly indicate that the commission has mishandled the negotiation of the AstraZeneca vaccination supply, while questions also remain over the supply of the more efficacious Pfizer vaccine. It is evident that Europe prolonged the negotiations to secure as low a price as possible for the vaccines. Europe has also been slow to approve the vaccinations. The result is that Europe is now 'behind the curve' in the race to vaccinate the population. This is a regrettable state of affairs which must be remedied quickly. It is also unfortunate that the commission, led by new president Ursula von der Leyen, has appeared to double down on Europe's contractual dispute with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca - up to and including the triggering of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol on Brexit, the effect of which would be to place a border on the island of Ireland to prevent the export of the vaccine from Europe to the UK. The UK-Sweden pharmaceutical company has been unable to live up to initial expectations. At one level it is appropriate that Europe lay down a strong marker on this issue to maximise the supply of vaccine for Europe. However, little is to be gained at this stage by pushing the row any further. Last November Ms von der Leyen spoke enthusiastically about the contracts the EU had signed with various vaccine producers, saying it meant that Europeans would have "access to the most promising future vaccines under development" against the coronavirus. When it was revealed in December that the first people in the EU would be vaccinated soon after Christmas, she tweeted: "It's Europe's moment." When the vaccinations then began, she wrote of a "touching moment of unity" and a "European success story". It is now clear that the vaccination of Europe is far from a success story. However, it is not too late to rescue success from potential embarrassment. Europe's focus must now be on securing the maximum number of vaccines and for member states to use this unexpected interregnum period to ensure the smooth and rapid roll-out of the vaccine to all its citizens.