Vaccine debacle must be remedied

Europe's clearest path out of the Covid-19 pandemic is through an extensive vaccination programme. It is important that such a programme be extended to all member states and that a high level of take-up among citizens in Europe occurs at the same time. The success of the vaccination programme may otherwise be compromised.

Indeed, it would be ideal that worldwide vaccinations occur in a relatively co-ordinated fashion. The prospect of that is receding, with the US and the UK pushing ahead with their vaccination programmes, leaving Europe somewhat in a slipstream.

At the outbreak of the pandemic, difficulties with the supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) proved to be a salutary lesson. In that instance, some EU member states were seen to go their own way, leaving countries such as Italy, in the teeth of the pandemic, in short supply of PPE.

