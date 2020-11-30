Tubs is right, 2020 is a load of b*llocks: Why Ryan Tubridy swearing was the most relatable moment of the Late Late Toy Show for parents like me

By the time you read this, I will have watched the Late Late Toy Show at least 10 times. Each viewing brings another moment to the fore, another great piece of TV, another incredible child giving it their all, and another chance to enjoy Ryan Tubridy swearing. But he didn’t simply swear on live TV — he did it in front of a child, and not even his own child, but someone else’s child. In fact, he swore in front of all our children, and while I was disappointed with his clarification on Monday morning that it wasn’t the mighty F-bomb but was rather the slightly less potent, more genteel one which rhymes with pollocks that he uttered, it was still the high point of the night for me.

See kids, I cackled, it’s not just me! Look upon your hero now — TV’s Mr Nice, cursing like a sailor, albeit the yachting variety rather than the merchant navy ones. It was a moment which offered succour to the weary, foul-mouthed, bedraggled parents of Ireland. If consummate professional Tubs can swear on the biggest night of the year, then we can all feel a little bit better about the muttered, whispered, rasped and occasionally shouted expletives that help us get through life with kids.

Is there anyone who doesn’t swear at or around or adjacent to their kids? Perhaps — after all, when I was growing up, my parents never did. They would rattle through a selection of fecks and sugars and maybe even the odd shite if things got really intense (reversing the car into a bollard, power-cut in middle of All-Ireland). But it never went past that — I don’t think I ever heard them say the full-power F-word.