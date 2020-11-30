Tubs is right, 2020 is a load of b*llocks: Why Ryan Tubridy swearing was the most relatable moment of the Late Late Toy Show for parents like me

| 10.2°C Dublin
By the time you read this, I will have watched the Late Late Toy Show at least 10 times. Each viewing brings another moment to the fore, another great piece of TV, another incredible child giving it their all, and another chance to enjoy Ryan Tubridy swearing. But he didn’t simply swear on live TV — he did it in front of a child, and not even his own child, but someone else’s child. In fact, he swore in front of all our children, and while I was disappointed with his clarification on Monday morning that it wasn’t the mighty F-bomb but was rather the slightly less potent, more genteel one which rhymes with pollocks that he uttered, it was still the high point of the night for me.
See kids, I cackled, it’s not just me! Look upon your hero now — TV’s Mr Nice, cursing like a sailor, albeit the yachting variety rather than the merchant navy ones. It was a moment which offered succour to the weary, foul-mouthed, bedraggled parents of Ireland. If consummate professional Tubs can swear on the biggest night of the year, then we can all feel a little bit better about the muttered, whispered, rasped and occasionally shouted expletives that help us get through life with kids.
Is there anyone who doesn’t swear at or around or adjacent to their kids? Perhaps — after all, when I was growing up, my parents never did. They would rattle through a selection of fecks and sugars and maybe even the odd shite if things got really intense (reversing the car into a bollard, power-cut in middle of All-Ireland). But it never went past that — I don’t think I ever heard them say the full-power F-word.
When I became a parent I pledged to follow their example, to the point where we wouldn’t even allow each other to say ‘shut up’ in front of our first-born. Our child was tuned into this and would correct us if anything remotely resembling a curse word slipped out, like a sort of mini-me version of Annie Wilkes. ‘Damn is a bad word’ she would say. I look back now and think, WTF were we thinking, because swearing, like caffeine, couch naps, chocolate and alcohol, is one of the most fundamental coping mechanisms of the average parent.
There were so many things we came into parenting with dreams of — we used to make every meal from scratch using only the finest organic ingredients, we obsessively read bedtime stories, there was no TV during dinner, no TVs in the bedrooms. There was no sugar, chocolate was an occasional treat, and there was definitely, definitely no swearing. I look back and marvel at the bright-eyed naivety of it all. Then we had three more children. So you give up on being a great parent, and settle instead for just being a parent, one who expresses all those frustrations and disappointments which happen on a daily basis by swearing.
I do still try to not swear in front of the kids, moreso in public than at home, it has to be said. Conversely, I am still shocked when I hear other people swearing around kids, but usually only when they do it in a conversational fashion. If you are going to swear in front of a child, do it out of utter frustration, or not at all. These words have power, and should be used sparingly. I fear that someday my beloved arsenal of swear words will be devalued, that they will become part of the mainstream. Hearing radio presenters use words like shite in a comedic fashion chills my blood — if we tolerate this, what next? The impact of my beloved F-bombs will be undone, the blast radius little more than a raised eyebrow of a passing shopper, rather than the intended gasps of horror they should invoke.
Despite all those great kids on the Toy Show, and the fact that despite the name it was the least commercialised piece of Christmas TV I have ever seen, it was Tubridy’s swearing that will stay with me; it was a moment that I thought, ‘Yeah, this guy gets it’ — you’re there, trying your best and some bottle of pop sprays all over your jumper, and that stuff is like an industrial adhesive so you’re going to be binning your lovely jumper, and the Johnny Logan jacket is a write-off too, that orange will never come out.
Swear, let the fury and frustration out, Ryan, because you tried to do something nice for the kids and the universe stuck its oar in. Let the power of the darkside course through you like Fanta through a synthetic knit. Who among us hasn’t tried their best and stumbled, who hasn’t been weary from trying to make every day magical, who hasn’t drawn energy or comfort from swearing in the company of children? What parent hasn’t thought, bollocks to the challenges our kids face, the sickness, the pain? Who hasn’t thought bollocks to this year and all it brought, b*llocks to the Covid, the fear and destruction it brought? B*llocks to 2020, and here’s to a swear- and hope-filled 2021.
