Trying to discern what our daughter actually wants to do with her life after the Leaving is the hard part

‘Que sera sera’, as the old song goes, ‘whatever will be will be. The future’s not ours to see, que sera sera’.

I never thought too much about Jay Livingston and Ray Evans’s song until I had kids of my own and realised that actually it’s a pretty stupid response to give to an anxious child seeking reassurance about the future. When my children ask me will they be pretty, will they be rich, I prefer a more honest and direct response like, ‘I don’t have time for this, just google it or something’, or, if I’m really seeking to calm their troubled mind, ‘I’m on the toilet just go ask your mother for God’s sake’. But whether you try to fob off your child’s anxieties with cheerfully fatalistic musical numbers or weary sighs from behind the bathroom door, sooner or later you are going to have to accept that the future is coming.

This is never clearer than when you are desperately trying to figure out how to fill out a CAO form. Our eldest started fifth year with a spring in her step and a head full of dreams — she wanted to pursue a career in the sciences, so we started looking at courses, and things were going to be great. By the end of the first term a lot of that had come undone, as her health and the sheer pressure of the Leaving Cert cycle ground her down.

By the time the pandemic started and schools shut, we were almost relieved. Watching her struggle through the term, suffering anxiety, low mood, and general distress, it seems odd that in a pandemic — in which she belonged to one of the more vulnerable groups — she was quite happy to just rattle about the house. Anything but school. The prospect of me being thanked in a Nobel Prize speech was slipping away, so we recalibrated those dreams and started looking at other options. No wrong path they tell you. Perhaps, but there is a lot to be said for just following the crowd along the traditional path — do the Leaving, do a course, get a job and figure out what you really want in life at some point between the ages of 25 and 65. I’m at the exact midpoint in that particular journey and would still openly admit I have no idea what is going on, or what I would study if I could go back and do it all again. So, here we are, trying to fill out CAO applications with the early deadline looming (it’s 5.15pm on January 20 if you are a cheapskate dad who wants to avail of the discounted application fee of €30, while February 1 is the normal closing date for applications). Course selection has become something of a game of pin the tail on the donkey, with the pie in the sky courses thrown in with the doomsday scenarios; from the high-end stratospheric points, to the Plans B, C, D and so on. I am now of the view that you just need that bit of paper that says — I did the Leaving Cert, I did a course, give me a job and I will take it from there. The most successful people I know have never used their degrees, only in so much as it opened the door for them into employment. Trying to discern what our student actually wants to do with her life is the hardest part; what do you enjoy doing? Sleeping. What would you like to do down the road? Earn lots of money. How would you like to do that? I don’t know. What about something to do with food, you eat don’t you? Please get out of my room. So we will carpet bomb the CAO with a selection of diverse courses, wait for whatever constitutes the Leaving Cert in June (or thereabouts), and see what comes up. At this stage we just want it to be done, for her sake, so we can bask in the aftermath of points day for a few brief moments before realising that this is only our first child through the Leaving Cert and that we have three more to go, and all the questions, doubts and fears that they will also face into, and at least another decade of cursing Livingston and Evans for their utterly charming yet useless ditty.

