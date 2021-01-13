| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Trying to discern what our daughter actually wants to do with her life after the Leaving is the hard part

It&rsquo;s not easy for students to know what their ideal career might be. Picture posed Expand

Close

It&rsquo;s not easy for students to know what their ideal career might be. Picture posed

It’s not easy for students to know what their ideal career might be. Picture posed

Maridav

It’s not easy for students to know what their ideal career might be. Picture posed

Bill Linnane

‘Que sera sera’, as the old song goes, ‘whatever will be will be. The future’s not ours to see, que sera sera’.

I never thought too much about Jay Livingston and Ray Evans’s song until I had kids of my own and realised that actually it’s a pretty stupid response to give to an anxious child seeking reassurance about the future. When my children ask me will they be pretty, will they be rich, I prefer a more honest and direct response like, ‘I don’t have time for this, just google it or something’, or, if I’m really seeking to calm their troubled mind, ‘I’m on the toilet just go ask your mother for God’s sake’. But whether you try to fob off your child’s anxieties with cheerfully fatalistic musical numbers or weary sighs from behind the bathroom door, sooner or later you are going to have to accept that the future is coming.

This is never clearer than when you are desperately trying to figure out how to fill out a CAO form. Our eldest started fifth year with a spring in her step and a head full of dreams — she wanted to pursue a career in the sciences, so we started looking at courses, and things were going to be great. By the end of the first term a lot of that had come undone, as her health and the sheer pressure of the Leaving Cert cycle ground her down.

Privacy