Trump should be placed in a constitutional strait-jacket

We thought we had seen the full index of the Trump playbook in his rampage against democratic values. We were wrong. Another disturbing chapter has been added. It must be hoped it is the final one.

Few saw it coming. The utterly deranged notion of a head of state leading an assault on his own government was not a scenario any rational mind would have envisaged.

Little wonder some of America’s most trusted media are calling for his tenure in office to be ended as he is regarded as a grave threat to the people he purports to serve. Millions watched as he stoked the fires that inflamed the mob. Four people died in the violence on Capitol Hill. The loss of life was shameful and unnecessary. The betrayal of faith in the democratic system Mr Trump has shown has also left an indelible stain on Washington. It will go down as the ultimate perversion of power as exercised by America’s 45th president.

In time it may be seen as one of those historic tableaux which at first seems unimaginable and only later inevitable, with hindsight.

The ceaseless stream of conspiracy theories, and premeditated stirring of molten resentment, was always going to produce an explosion. Few democracies can remain unscarred in the face of such continued assault. But openly embracing insurrection represents a different level of contempt for rule and order. Only following fervent appeals from frightened Republicans did Mr Trump finally release a video asking people to go home. Even still, he doubled down on the lies which had so fired up the vigilantes.

Autocrats all over the world will be heartened and emboldened by the total disregard Mr Trump has displayed. Voting is supposed to be the most revered right a citizen can exercise – for an American president to trample all over such sacred ground appalls all true democrats. A consensus for Mr Trump to be put in some form of constitutional strait-jacket to protect national security now needs to be seriously countenanced.

If defeat has released a destructive impulse in the most powerful man on the planet, it must be constrained. His 11th-hour acceptance of a peaceful transfer of power came about only in the face of overwhelming revulsion at his reckless last gambit. He has continued to assert the discredited and dangerous claims that the election was stolen.

So much for dignified concession.

True, it was too long in coming: but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s denouncing of Trump cut to the heart of the risk. Senator McConnell noted: “If this election were overturned by mere allegations from the losing side, our democracy would enter a death spiral.” And so it would.

But in the past 48 hours we have seen the best and worst of leadership. Joe Biden’s calm authority is confirmation of the wisdom of the choice of Americans.

Already, he has made for the most welcome and refreshing contrast to Mr Trump, who continues to flaunt alarming indifference to the ruinous mayhem he creates.