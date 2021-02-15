Today marks 'the end of the beginning' in Covid war

The people’s battle against Covid-19 is all about maintaining hope and morale. That is sometimes a tall order when we hear a continuous flow of new problems thwarting solutions we had already trusted were offering a path to freedom and a route back to some semblance of normal life.

But today does offer a true ray of hope. The opening of the vaccine roll-out to the general public, starting slowly with small numbers of people aged over 85, must be seen as “the end of the beginning”, as summed up by Winston Churchill when a crucial victory began to slowly turn the tide of World War II in the Allies’ favour.

It is too easy to see all the negatives here: by the middle of last week about one quarter of a million Irish people had been vaccinated, and about 90,000 of those had received the required second dose. Only about 5pc of the population have received one vaccine dose and fewer than 2pc have been fully vaccinated.

That represents a slow enough start, even if Ireland’s performance compares well with what is happening across the European Union. But today offers a message of hope as GPs begin to vaccinate the over-85s and from there we expect a significant ramping up of things. The health authorities hope that some 80,000 vaccines can be administered this week, the largest number in any one week since Covid-19 vaccines received EU approval at the tail end of last year. The news is good on the numbers of GPs already vaccinated, along with practice nurses, in preparation for these professionals leading the way in this popular national vaccination campaign.

The Health Service Executive expects to receive a total of 212,000 doses of all three approved vaccines inside the next two weeks. That compares with a total of 338,000 doses delivered over the opening six weeks of vaccinations.

The hope is that supplies can continue coming to us. One estimate is that Ireland will have received 1.1 million vaccine doses by the end of next month.

Ireland has done the right thing in keeping faith with the EU vaccine supply regime. Any other move would have left this country scrambling for fewer supplies at higher prices meaning we would be paying more for less.

Signals from Brussels are that teething problems, and bitter disputes with one supplier, AstraZeneca, can be overcome. Supply lines can be improved and early difficulties set aside.

If Ireland gets the hoped-for supplies, there is no earthly reason why a successful vaccination programme cannot be established in good order. Let’s forget past administrative difficulties with various programmes and go forward with confidence.

Ireland’s exit from the awful imposition that is Covid-19 will likely be slower and later than hoped for – but it will happen.

Granted, these messages of hope on the vaccines contrast with persistent Government signals that this third lockdown will last much longer than the next review date of March 5. That of itself reminds us that we must maintain a prudent approach and keep to all the contact-restricting measures.