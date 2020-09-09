This is no time for loss of finesse in diplomacy skills

Diplomats know the measure of success is not whether you have a headache to deal with, but whether it is the same one you had last year or, in the case of Brexit, the one before that.

As Mairead McGuinness takes up her new Commissioner role, it feels as if emergencies are being lined up and told to form an orderly queue.

With a further 307 confirmed cases of Covid-19 we hardly needed another crisis.

Nonetheless, even as the total number of cases hits 30,080, Brexit once again jostles its way to the front, thanks to machinations in London.

Ms McGuinness may thus find herself, through her financial services portfolio, to the fore from the off. The job of strengthening and securing financial and banking stability and avoiding the errors of the crash has never been more crucial.

But as EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted, she comes prepared: "This experience is crucial in carrying forward the EU's financial ­sector policy agenda."

Her appointment will catch the eye in the city in London, driving as she must the Commission's banking and finance reform. Endorsing her selection, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: "She will serve with distinction and will play a key role in the work of the Commission."

The Government as a whole might also recalibrate, and take its chance to serve with distinction.

For it is hard to recall a more sorry spell of slipshod public service as that which we have recently endured. There is, too, an onus to reset our relationships with Brussels, putting Golfgate firmly behind us.

Our domestic myopia and inability to recognise the strategic value of alignment with the Commission could have cost us dearly at an unforgiving moment. This is no time for a loss of finesse in diplomacy, or to forget how tact is the knack of making a point without making an enemy. A point which might also be pertinently borne in mind in Downing Street.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis's admission that legislation altering the Northern Ireland protocol, due to be tabled today, "will break international law", may signal a return to battle-­stations on Brexit.

The British Labour party's Louise Haigh was not the only one to have found the admission ­"absolutely astonishing".

Her warning that it could "seriously undermine" the UK's authority on the international stage should be heeded before it is too late.

As Talleyrand once declared: "A diplomat who says 'yes' means 'maybe', a diplomat who says 'maybe' means 'no', and a diplomat who says 'no' is no diplomat." The gravity of the unfolding crisis was reflected in the decision by the British government's own most senior lawyer, Jonathan Jones, to resign over the issue.

Any rowing back on the Brexit deal relating to the North, risking a no deal, or return of hard border, would be catastrophic, and cannot be reasonably countenanced.