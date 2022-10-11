The strength of community shines through in such dark times

Ten red candles at St Michael's Church in Creeslough, Co Donegal, for the 10 victims of last Friday's tragedy. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

In modern life it is often the case that we are hyper-separated from each other. And then comes a cataclysm, and we are immediately drawn closer together, as if the only thing capable of holding us up is our community.

Ten red candles will burn today in St Michael’s Church in Creeslough, Co Donegal, as the first of the victims of the tragedy are laid to rest.

“One of the hard things, I think, to accept and come to terms with was that it was just out of the blue. You wake up in the morning and you don’t come home in the evening, and that was very hard.” These were the words spoken by Creeslough village GP, Dr Paul Stewart, who found himself in charge of fatalities after the blast. “These wounds are going to take years to heal,” he added.

Expressions of consolation and comfort will be offered, but it is the tenderness of action which more faithfully honours the compassion of the village.

There were the human chains that formed in the immediate aftermath of the huge explosion to sift through the rubble.

Read More

As early hopes faded over time, the painstaking work went on, just in case. The bereft parents of 14-year-old Leona Harper spoke in praise and gratitude of the merciful work done by all. Leona’s mother Donna thanked the digger driver who found her body after a 24-hour search. “I did personally know the digger driver – a massive thank you to him because he just didn’t stop until he got her,” she said.

Despite the devastation and the life-size hole torn in their worlds, they felt moved to acknowledge the decency and dignity that had survived, when so much else had been stripped away.

“There is a powerful thing in coming together,” Bishop of Raphoe Alan McGuckian said. “There is something about the depth of the experience these people are going through that it is OK to be quiet and it’s good to be quiet with other people.”

The small white church in the shelter of Muckish Mountain has become a sanctuary.

For the next few days it will be filled with love and also hurt.

The people of the parish will share their extreme loss and incomprehension, the people of the country will hold them in thoughts and prayers.

Hopefully they may find some of their togetherness even in the depths of their brokenness.

As one local put it: “It’s the first time in my life I’ve woken up in the morning feeling like I’m living in hell.

“We know everyone who’s gone. There are no words.”

Nor are there. Being tongue-tied by ineffable tragedy is entirely natural.

In time, community may have a healing role to play in salving the pain of those left most grief-stricken by this tragedy.

In time, also, we may have an understanding of the what, and the why: but for now it must be about the who; the victims and their families.

It’s from the weavings of all the individual threads of solidarity especially in times of deep sorrow that we experience the power of support.