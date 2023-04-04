The State will face a reckoning for the housing disaster

Editorial

The Government should be incentivising landlords to hold onto their property, either by inducements or tax-breaks.

Governments get into trouble in all kinds of ways, but doubling down on a risky bet is one of the most common.

When your Plan B is to stick with Plan A, no matter what the circumstances, you are in too deep.

In the run-up to the ending of the evictions ban, we were being told with unwavering certainty that projections of thousands of people being in imminent danger of losing their homes were alarmist. Troubling figures showing that more than 4,300 notices to quit were served to tenants in the final quarter of last year suggest otherwise.

In total, almost 12,000 termination notices were issued last year.

We recently set a new dismal record for the number of homeless people at 11,754. This includes 3,431 children. It has come back since, but only marginally.

If all the projections are correct, a total of 7,000 people could be facing eviction over the coming months. Wayne Stanley, executive director of Simon Communities of Ireland, is deeply worried about the consequences for families.

“The Simon Communities across Ireland are particularly concerned that this will see homelessness grow in the coming weeks and months even beyond the current shocking levels,” he said.

Government mitigation measures have been under scrutiny. The consensus is that not enough has been done to prevent serious hardship.

Local authorities, already stretched beyond limits, will not be able to cope with the volume of people left with nowhere to turn.

The Coalition is setting much store by “the tenant-in-situ scheme”, where local authorities may buy homes offered by landlords who are selling and where their tenant is in receipt of the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP).

But few imagine this will be an adequate safety net given the scale of need. The eviction ban had to end at some stage, but it behoved the government of the day to plan adequately for the eventuality and not to leave so many on the cliff-edge.

The retreat of landlords from the market is the main reason for the spike in notices to quit.

Landlords are looking to sell houses and get out of property. The Government needed to anticipate this and incentivise them to stay, either by inducements or tax-breaks.

Lifting the ban without proper contingency measures is going to result in suffering for too many. We have come to a desperate pass when, according to homeless charities, they have been requested by gardaí not to advise families needing emergency accommodation to attend garda stations for sanctuary.

There will be a reckoning if people endure the trauma of being left out in the cold, because due provision was not made.

We cannot normalise unconscionable numbers of people living in the streets. It can only happen if there is a great failure by the State, or mass indifference by the people.

Can either really be acceptable in one of Europe’s wealthiest countries?