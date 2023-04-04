| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

The State will face a reckoning for the housing disaster

Editorial

Editorial

The Government should be incentivising landlords to hold onto their property, either by inducements or tax-breaks. Expand

Close

The Government should be incentivising landlords to hold onto their property, either by inducements or tax-breaks.

The Government should be incentivising landlords to hold onto their property, either by inducements or tax-breaks.

The Government should be incentivising landlords to hold onto their property, either by inducements or tax-breaks.

Governments get into trouble in all kinds of ways, but doubling down on a risky bet is one of the most common.

When your Plan B is to stick with Plan A, no matter what the circumstances, you are in too deep.

Most Watched

Privacy