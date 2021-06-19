The spirit of John Hume’s vision must be unshackled

These days in the North, anxiety levels are almost as high as the 12th of July bonfire pyres. The implosion of the DUP, with the unpecedented removal of two leaders within a few weeks, can only add to the volatility and tension. Commentators are saying the sense of alienation among loyalist communities is near total. So Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s appeal for “calm heads” is apposite.

Equally relevant was the point he made about the importance of maintaining relationships and working constructively through this time.

The British government was after all, acting in good faith when it brokered a deal involving the Irish Language Act.

The act was signed some 15 years ago.

Nor should it be a source of division given that it had been included in the New Decade New Approach agreement,a little more than a year ago. The removal of Edwin Poots suggests his successor will be required to be even more hard-line in pushing to scrap the Northern Ireland protocol.

The trouble with this, is that no amount of protest can reverse the inevitable consequences of Brexit. The political geography has changed for good. The EU will protect the single market at all costs. But with flexibility, along with constructive ambiguity, and creative interpreation, there have to be ways of surmounting difficulties. But these will only be found sitting down face to face. Mass demonstrations as the temperature rise with the marching season, will not move things on. It was John Hume’s great hope that the Good Friday Agreement could “earn the allegiance of all our traditions”.

He reasoned providing consent and trust were kept central to all negotiations, it ought to be possible to move together, as no side could be seen as a threat to the other.

And eight months after the conclusion of the Belfast Agreement when he along with unionist leader David Trimble – was awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace. Accepting the honour in Oslo, Hume said: “Too many lives have already been lost in Ireland in the pursuit of political goals. Bloodshed for political change prevents the only change that truly matters: in the human heart. We must now shape a future of change that will be truly radical and that will offer a focus for real unity of purpose: harnessing new forces of idealism and commitment for the benefit of Ireland and all its people.” The spirit of that vision must once again be unshackled. At a time of such transition and change the last thing the North needs is to have its largest party so bitterly divided. It is up to all politicians in these islands to assert the mutual value of peace and stability to avoid a destructive slide into darkness. The participation of all parties will be required if solutions are to be found.

A will to end the cycles of disruption must be asserted if the democratic process is to have validity.