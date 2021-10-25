My first words to my husband yesterday morning were “Gunther’s dead”. There was no need to state Gunther who, for there only is one, the barista who manned Central Perk for 10 series of Friends, played by the actor James Michael Tyler.

The show that made him a household name finished in 2004, and I’ll fully admit I’ve no idea as to what career trajectory he’s had for the intervening decades, nor have I any knowledge of his personal life, but news of his death still left me strangely floored.

There is, of course, the fact that 59 is a cruelly premature age for life to end. The sad fact that Tyler’s final years, following diagnosis for prostate cancer in 2018, sound so gruelling with the cancer spreading to his bones and spine, leading to paralysis of the lower body. The bitter revelation that the timing of the pandemic meant he missed going in for a test, during which crucial time the disease mutated and progressed.

These are all reasons to mourn the untimely end of a life, and the sense of loss felt by his family and friends must be immense. But why do so many members of the public, myself included, feel so sucker-punched by the death of someone we never really knew?

It is of course because we feel like we knew him. Back in the 1990s, before we could stream anything any second of the day or choose from a zillion channels, there were a couple of must-watch shows on a handful of channels (a number that depended on geographical location and/or your da’s ability to jiggle the aerial, but it was always in single digits). For fellow geriatric millennials like myself, Friends was the biggest must-watch show and the characters informed our sense of self. We adopted Monica’s incredulous ‘pah-ha?’, Chandler’s emphasis on ‘be’, phrases like ‘her lobster’, ‘you guys’, ‘hey’. Ambitiously, many of us even attempted to emulate Rachel’s haircut.

Those 1990s faces hold a special place in our hearts. Not only did they exist at a coming of age moment in our lives but they never got to come of age themselves. The cast of Friends, like the cast of Frasier and other once prime-time shows, now exist suspended in time, endlessly repeated on daytime TV, their faces unchanged in the 20-plus years that have passed.

After my sense of nostalgia was piqued by the Friends Reunion last summer, I re-watched the series. Not obsessively sitting down night after night, but in drips, an episode or so while making the dinner, five or 10 minutes here and there. The plots were familiar enough that it didn’t matter if I missed the start or the end, but there was something terribly soothing about dipping into a show that had been the backdrop to a previous life. At a time in the world where so much seems a bit scary and unpredictable, a little bit of silliness — like Gunther’s ill-disguised loathing of unwitting love rival Ross — felt like a balm, an escape into something predictable and unthreatening.

I’ve a theory too that it’s the minor characters of many a 1990s sitcom who are actually our favourites — like Sex and the City’s Stamford Blatch played by Willie Garson who also passed away from cancer aged 57 last month — the stars on the side-lines, just out of the limelight.

The reason for their appeal is, not only that they often had the best, if infrequent, lines, but secretly most of us knew we were never cool enough to be the central characters and so it was the peripheral faces like Gunther, serving his fancy coffees in giant mugs long before ‘Venti Americano’ entered our everyday lexicon, who resonated most deeply with us. His unrequited love, his sarcasm, his hair more yellow than the sun…

James Michael Tyler was not Gunther. The life cut short was not that of a fictional New York coffee-shop owner and those who knew him are mourning a very real loss. But it’s understandable for the rest of us to feel sad too, because we might not have known him, but he still felt like a Friend.

The couple that pees together…

Expand Close Singer Meghan Trainor revealed she has two toilets side by side in her bathroom / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Singer Meghan Trainor revealed she has two toilets side by side in her bathroom

“My dad was outraged by Kin,” a friend told me this week. “There was a scene he thought was absolutely disgusting, I honestly thought he was going to be on to Liveline the next day.” She gave me a moment to decide whether it was the bloodshed, drug taking, sex hook-up sites or even the lack of 100 watt bulbs in the Kinsella mini-mansion that had left him reeling. But no, apparently it was a scene where (readers of a sensitive nature look away please) someone went to the toilet without shutting the door.

Now, as mother to two young children, I have long since accepted that I no longer live in a world where one gets to go to the toilet in peace. In fact, the mere sight of me heading to the bathroom seems to inspire them both to have urgent reasons for needing my attention.

But I’m with my pal’s dad when it comes to a belief that, between couples at least, the marriage pledge to share all does not need to apply to what goes on in a bathroom.

So it was with some degree of horror that I read this week about ‘All About That Bass’ singer Meghan Trainor who revealed she has two toilets side by side in her bathroom so she and her husband can go at the same time.

Trainor took to Twitter to assert that the reason they’re happy to c**p together is because they’re ‘soulmates’. “I legit miss him when I’m away from him. And we pee together obvi.”

Gives fresh meaning to the first flush of love doesn’t it? Please no one tell my friend’s dad.

Celebs’ red carpet eco-dressing has nothing on my loungewear commitment!

Expand Close Angelina Jolie and her children at the premiere of 'Eternals', with Zahara (far right) in one of her mum's dresses / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Angelina Jolie and her children at the premiere of 'Eternals', with Zahara (far right) in one of her mum's dresses

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara embraced ‘upcycling and vintage’ by wearing her mum’s 2014 Oscar’s gown to the Eternals premiere and praise was heaped on Kate Middleton for ‘recycling’ a glam Alexander McQueen gown that she’d once worn 10 years ago. Emma Watson, meanwhile, showcased sustainable fashion at an environmental event by wearing an outfit repurposed from 10 secondhand dresses.

If this is the bar for green fashion then I — who has worn little more than the same loungewear for most of the past two years — must be an actual eco-warrior.