The culture in our banks must change to help out the little guy

From the rubble of the financial crash, one phrase continues to echo: “We have banks that are not only too big to fail, but too big to be held accountable.”

Joseph E Stiglitz’s words had a haunting resonance again this week when news broke about Ulster Bank being fined €38m for the tracker mortgage scandal.

It looked like a lot of money, but that’s not the real story. Such a story cannot be told in mere numbers.

While every transaction down to the last decimal point is entered in a ledger, there is no effort to keep an account of the toll brutalising decisions have on customers.

How does one aggregate the suffering, anxiety and sleepless nights of the people in the 29 family homes that were lost because the bank decided its profits were more important than a roof over someone’s head?

The Central Bank held that Ulster Bank dreamed up a scheme to deny customers their correct tracker mortgage entitlement, unless they complained.

It even ran a campaign to encourage people on trackers to give them up by fixing.

Charlie Weston, of this newspaper, who campaigned to bring this scandal to light for years before the Central Bank intervened, aptly characterised this as “an outrageous act and a flagrant breach of regulatory rules and the bank’s duty of care to its customers”.

Though the €38m may seem like a substantial sum, Mr Weston also noted: “The fact that the gardaí are not raiding the offices of the bank and arresting people has led many to question our seemingly softly-softly approach to financial wrongdoing in this country.”

If a corporation can make a killing and no individual executive is at risk of being held accountable – and the client or taxpayer is always on standby to take the hit – what incentive is there to end the cycle of putting the customer second?

Not only did the banks trip up, they took down the global economy with them.

So long as rewards outweigh the prospect of severe sanctions for individuals – and not just corporations – the public will continue to be mugged.

Can it really be such an alien concept to imagine some basic levels of decency, customer care, integrity and accountability being established in the banking sector?

Is it so utterly naive to imagine a change in a culture which invariably, overwhelmingly, tips the scales in favour of the interests of the financial institution? The effect on “the little guy” is, all too often, crushing.

After all we have been through with the banks, it is up to the Central Bank and the Government to demand much better.

If the State doesn’t have the power to ensure the banks always play fair, it at least has an onerous duty to insist they are just.

Ultimately, banks behave as they do because they can.