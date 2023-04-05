The circus around Donald Trump must not stop justice being done

Editorial

Not many an accused would dare declare the district attorney bringing a case against them was “corrupt” nor that the judge trying it “hated him”, but then again everything about the historic trial involving Donald Trump is unprecedented. The remarks were made before the former US president entered the Manhattan courtroom.

What he called “a tragic day for our republic” in an email to supporters had nonetheless demanded a blue security wall to keep the peace in a tense district. Inside the court, even for a reality TV star, it all must have felt a bit too real for “Defendant Trump”.

Outside, citizen provocateur-in-chief, Marjorie Taylor Greene, was cheerleading for a circus in full cry. The cauldron of indignation, blame and victimhood had no need of further stirring.

Only a chainsaw could cut through the political hypocrisy. Those formerly lustily calling “lock her up” when it was Hillary Clinton facing possible charges were now outraged to the point of spontaneous combustion at the prospect their man should be called to account for his actions. That he was spared a perp-walk, cuffs or cameras in court, as kid-gloves were put on Manhattan’s notoriously tough long arm of the law, did nothing to ease either his or their temper. In the build up, absent has been any Republican voice of conscience, or respect, for the values of democracy and justice. Voter pressure, political opponents and court summonses can but make for an explosive mix.

Mr Trump is more focussed than ever on retaking the White House in 2024. A criminal conviction, even were it to eventuate, might not derail his chances. So far, his party has not only been supportive, but has actively railed against the indictment. The notion that any charges at all against Mr Trump are illegitimate, and mischievous, has taken hold. But this too is risky.

As the courageous Liz Cheney once warned in speaking to her fellow Republicans: “There will come a day when president Trump is gone. But your dishonour will remain.”

Hitherto, Mr Trump’s insistence that the law is being weaponised and the entire case is a witch-hunt speaks to a persecution complex. There was little sign of arrogance as he sat before the judge, under court control. To have to swim through a tide of sleaze in a trial involving a stripper, hush money and whatever surprises may surface in such murky waters, with 34 charges to see off, must be sub-optimal, even for someone as impervious to scandal as the 45th president.

In the prelude to the trial, with characteristic recklessness, Mr Trump had forecast a wave of “death and destruction”. As so many commentators have noted, the case is a powder-keg.

Whether GOP primary voters will be so angry about the charges, to which he has pleaded not guilty, that they rally to him, or whether the prosecution makes his candidacy far less appealing, remains to be seen.

But the price of social peace cannot be absolute impunity for him. At all costs, justice must be done. All Republicans have a deep duty to allow the law play out, and the charges to be dealt with.