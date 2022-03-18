Take time to remember as we face our next challenges

Members of the Ukrainian community in Ireland prepare to take part in the St Patrick's Day parade in Dublin yesterday. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA

It was sheer joy to see Irish people walking tall again and celebrating St Patrick’s Day in so many places across the country. The return of the traditional parades after an absence of two years showcased all that is good about our lives and our nation.

But today we have an equally important job. It is to find time and space to reflect on the almost 10,000 Irish people on both sides of the Border who lost their lives to the ravages of Covid-19.

Many of their loved ones were unable to grieve properly or give those they lost a traditional wake and funeral. The Government, in designating March 18 a one-off extra holiday — and making a magical four-day weekend in the process — said that today would be a “day of remembrance and recognition” following the pandemic.

It gives us an opportunity to reflect on our lost relatives, friends and neighbours over a very difficult two years. In doing so, we can also recall others who died of different causes, but who we could not give a proper farewell.

Let us recall and honour those fervent recent promises so many of us made to have a proper remembrance as soon as circumstances allowed. We found some ways to compensate for being barred from churches and wake houses, but there is still a gap in many people’s remembrance at time of loss.

The disruption to the Taoiseach’s traditional St Patrick’s Day schedule while visiting Washington reinforces reminders that Covid 19 is still lingering with us.

But the decision to go ahead with this remembrance and recognition is still a good decision as we have crossed the two-year mark since the virus entered our lives.

We have also reached a point where we are learning to live with the problem of Covid with the aid of mass vaccination and realising that we cannot shut down daily life interminably. Now it is about finding a little time to recall those who have gone before us and who left a rich legacy to those whose lives they touched.

The beautiful words of St Patrick’s Breastplate, an eighth-century poem originally in Old Irish and attached to remembrance of the national saint, aptly come to mind: “I bind unto myself today / The virtues of the starlit heaven / The glorious sun’s life-giving ray/ The whiteness of the moon at evening.”

Such poignant words help us remember the debts we owe previous generations of Irish people who helped forge a small nation’s international standing. They remind us of the need for a little time for stillness and reflection amid the hurly- burly of overdue celebration and revelry.

Remembering those we have lost can give us all some strength as we face new challenges from the horrors of a brutal and illegal war being waged by Vladimir Putin’s Russia on the valiant people of Ukraine.

Giving recognition to the memory of lost loved ones also helps steel our determination as Irish people to do our bit to help some of the Ukrainian people savagely driven from their homes. Still more challenges loom, but we are strong.