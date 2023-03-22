| 7.5°C Dublin

Close

Swiss deal should not lead to complacency on banks

Editorial

The turmoil in the banking sector seems all too familiar to many of us

Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS, with the takeover led by Corkman Colm Kelleher. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS, with the takeover led by Corkman Colm Kelleher. Photo: Reuters

Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS, with the takeover led by Corkman Colm Kelleher. Photo: Reuters

Credit Suisse was taken over by UBS, with the takeover led by Corkman Colm Kelleher. Photo: Reuters

The renewed bank sector turmoil evokes unpleasant memories of the 2008 crash, which ultimately cost Irish taxpayers about €45bn. We simply cannot take it for granted that this time things will be different. The lessons of our most recent banking crisis must be kept uppermost in decision-makers’ and regulators’ minds.

Tomorrow Taoiseach Leo Varadkar travels to a two-day EU leaders’ summit in Brussels, with talks taking place in the shadow of faltering banks in the US and a seismic emergency restructuring of the Swiss bank system in the wake of the crisis at Credit Suisse. We trust that the Taoiseach and his advisers are not lulled into a false sense of security by the abundant messaging that “all will be well”.

More On ECB

Most Watched

Privacy