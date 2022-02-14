St Valentine’s Day offers us a chance to park cynicism

TODAY, St Valentine’s Day, is dubbed by many as an invention of the greeting card companies, florists, restaurateurs, and various others who take advantage of another commercial opportunity in the cycle of the year. By that standard, young love – and even older love – is somehow rendered banal and crassly commercial.

But let’s just step back a little and reflect. We can very well use this day as something which offers us all a chance to be kind and, dare we say, loving. Most importantly, it is an opportunity to reflect on our relationships with all of those close to us, and not just lovers, or potential lovers.

Like most days marked upon our calendars and almanacs, the feast of St Valentine has a venerable history. The tradition of giving cards and tokens in mid-February is thought to be associated with the Roman feast of Lupercalia, a time of year when the birds of the air turned their efforts to mating.

Two Valentines appear in religious history, and both were subjected to horrible deaths which time has rendered by the term martyrdom.

One was the bishop of Terni, a city in central Italy. The other was a priest who, by Catholic tradition, was put to death on this day way back in the year 269 AD on the Via Flaminia, a major route out of Rome.

We are told he was condemned by Emperor Claudius II, who liked Fr Valentine at first but later took against his cheeky efforts to convert the supreme ruler to Christianity. The Cupid factor comes from Valentine’s work helping to provide secret weddings for young Christian couples.

St Valentine soon became a synonym for courtly love, something the church wanted tamed and brought into their realm. So, the Catholic Church has kept his feast day since 496 AD.

Many of us are keenly aware of a particular Irish link. In 1835, Pope Gregory XVI granted Fr John Spratt, of Whitefriar Street Church in Dublin, the relics of St Valentine. Those relics rest to this day in a casket dedicated to the saint beneath a side altar in the Carmelite church, in the heart of the capital city.

There is a certain inevitability to the commercialisation of things sacred, bringing them towards the realms of the banal.

In one sense, it is regrettable. However, in another, more realistic view, it helps keep the concept of something valuable alive in popular culture.

So, let us not be too hard on the commercial interests trying to turn a buck from something sacred in origin. Better to focus upon the positive spinoffs from this day, even amid the crass and profane aspects of it.

The feast of St Valentine, on February 14, is ultimately about love for one another. Sadly, that is something too often in short supply in this world of competition and conflict.

Today is an opportunity to be positive and kind. What is wrong with that idea?

Let us avail of this potential positivity, if only for just one day. As the daylight lengthens by a modest amount each 24 hours, positive thoughts can help us all.