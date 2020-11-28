Something magical hearing we are to lift lockdown

Has there ever been a time in our history when so much energy was channeled into just trying to be normal? Family, companionship and company are necessities, not luxuries. The idea of having to ration them is about as alien to us as you could imagine.

But having lost 3,000 of our loved ones to the pandemic this year; we’ve learned that there are levels of living that have to be adopted, and adapted to, if we are to find our way safely through Christmas.

But we are tired. Even the sun is no longer a morning person, and we rise in the dark.

So, as we make our way towards the longest night of the year in three weeks’ time there was something suitably magical and soothingly seasonal in hearing from the Taoiseach we are on course to lift lockdown from early next week.

Households should not mix with other households other than those within their bubble until December 18, the Taoiseach said.

And travel restrictions will be eased from December 18 until January 6 when people can travel outside their county and meet indoors with up to two other households.

Places of worship will also be open for services from December 1.

The battle to come thus far has been exhausting for the nation.

Even when contact, a personal word or a touch was not permitted or possible people found the most innovative ways of showing their compassion and innate humanity.

“This cannot and will not be the kind of Christmas we are used to, but it will be a very special time,” Micháel Martin said.

It has taken all our emotional and economic resources. And when you are tired it is easy to forget your significance.

But the significance of the role each person played to bring our country to a place where it now has the second lowest Covid rates within the EU, should not be lost.

Finding an equitable balance between effort and reward when a lethal virus is in the vicinity, is an onerous responsibility; but the Government has done its best.

We are not after all, accustomed to having to strike a bargain with an uncompromising killer like Covid-19.

We are beginning to see clearly how the sacrifices of all those who kept our hospitals going, our shops open; all those who basically kept a sometimes very grim show on the road, pay off.

As the Bard put it: “How far that little candle throws his beams! So shines a good deed in a weary world.”

Political sources said ministers realise they are taking a risk with the relaxation of the restrictions but were conscious of the “need to bring people with us”.

“The people” have proven they are.

But the resounding message holds: we are strong, but we are all more strong together.