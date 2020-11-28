| 4.4°C Dublin

Something magical hearing we are to lift lockdown

Editorial

The Temple Bar pub in Temple Bar, Dublin during lockdown. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins Expand

The Temple Bar pub in Temple Bar, Dublin during lockdown. Photo: Stephen Collins/Collins

Has there ever been a time in our history when so much energy was channeled into just trying to be normal? Family, companionship and company are necessities, not luxuries. The idea of having to ration them is about as alien to us as you could imagine.

But having lost 3,000 of our loved ones to the pandemic this year; we’ve learned that there are levels of living that have to be adopted, and adapted to, if we are to find our way safely through Christmas.

But we are tired. Even the sun is no longer a morning person, and we rise in the dark.

