Santa won’t be coming to the plain pubs of Ireland – and most of us weren’t even bold

Billy Keane

One of the reasons I have survived so long in this game is because I was never important enough to sack.

But there’s a nervousness about in this the time of the terror. Banana skins have replaced tiles, wood and carpet.

John B’s will be closed for Christmas. Santa will get done if he climbs down our chimney. But he can drop in to the restaurants without any bother. Ho ho ho.

