Santa won’t be coming to the plain pubs of Ireland – and most of us weren’t even bold

One of the reasons I have survived so long in this game is because I was never important enough to sack.

But there’s a nervousness about in this the time of the terror. Banana skins have replaced tiles, wood and carpet.

John B’s will be closed for Christmas. Santa will get done if he climbs down our chimney. But he can drop in to the restaurants without any bother. Ho ho ho.

Read on down along for more on the pubs.

They have nice buns in the coffee shop in Cork. Fancy ones with bits of fresh strawberries and custardy filling. The man outside says: “Are you your man John B Keane’s son what’s on TV with Dáithí and Maura?”

“I am,” I say, and I nervously looking around for a sneaky camera which will capture me talking to two strangers on the street even though they are some distance away.

Miriam O’Callaghan took off her mask for a few seconds to take a photograph with a departing colleague who gave a lifetime of service to RTÉ. So did several other RTÉ stars. Miriam is the one I know best. She is approachable, kind, warm and is lovely to her colleagues.

So what does Miriam do? She takes off the mask to make the ‘last day at work’ photo nice for a lady who has put in a huge shift for RTÉ. The only person who likes framed photos on the mantelpiece of people wearing masks is Batman’s girlfriend.

I was going to dip in to the cache of clichés and say this was a storm in a teacup. This is less than a tea tempest, it is a fart in the bath.

RTÉ have been called before a Dáil committee. The committee should not have gone near this case, especially so when those being brought to account are news journalists. The case is under investigation by gardaí and internally by RTÉ. So why bring on a third investigation?

Eight people died in a nursing home near here and there was no rush to invite to a Dáil committee to explain what happened. Presumably the politicians are waiting for all investigations to be completed.

I will give the man I met outside the café selling the outdoor nice buns some credit. He has great time for me on TV, even though he doesn’t know my name. He was out for RTÉ blood.

The fan claimed a certain weather person never mentioned Cork. “I wrote in to RTÉ complaining.”

His partner said: “Don’t mind him, he has nothing else to do.” He bade me goodbye. “Good luck, Timmy.” Well, Timmy does sort of rhyme with Billy.

Carol Stricks is a feisty, funny, smart Irish-American gal of four score and a tiny bit more. I phoned to wish her a happy birthday and a happy Thanksgiving.

“I miss the pub,” she said. Her husband Bob died a few years ago and Carol goes back to New York every year for Thanksgiving. But this year she had to stay at home. Carol was lonesome and asked me when will the pubs open?

I hadn’t the heart to tell her we wouldn’t be open for Christmas. I was kind of proud she misses us. And a little bit teary. I so miss the customers and the fun. I also mourn for the loss of my independence. I was king there in our little pub. I couldn’t be fired. It was a job for life. I was a benevolent ruler who was both customer and bar man at the same time.

Last week North Kerry had the third highest Covid rate in the country. This week we were close on the national average. Covid numbers can change very quickly, both for better and for worse.

I still worry for the safety of my customers and staff. There are money worries. The Government has put a financial package in place. It is greatly appreciated.

I think we will just about survive until the vaccinators ride to the rescue, but there is no injection to fix the reputational damage.

What if there was a Covid outbreak that could be traced back to John B’s?

Definitely, more than a few of the plain pubs behaved badly, and very badly, when we were allowed open. I was ashamed. I fought on my back for the right to open. Those pubs’ customers took over and bullied the publicans, who were so scared of going broke they were afraid to properly control their premises. More just didn’t get Covid and how it can take over a community in days. There was no social distancing. The vast majority of us did our best.

The Government went against Nphet’s advice when it came to opening up the restaurants. I do not begrudge the restaurants one bit but the plain pubs are being treated differently.

The Irish people have a fierce streak of independence and resist being told what to do. There is a reaction to the warnings from some in Nphet.

I greatly respect Dr Tony, but some of his colleagues need to improve their bedside manner. A good many of the health experts do not get our role in keeping people sane and happy.

This is not the time for surreptitious social engineering. Definitely, we drink too much in this country but now it is all done at home, where there is no one to suggest stop and the cork is never put back in the bottle.

Is it how the Government think the restaurants will strap their customers into high chairs? Michael Healy-Rae asked how a sandwich could save us from Covid. Now the cure is duck.

When we were allowed open back in September, some of our customers were intoxicated more from exuberance than alcohol. They were all nice people. Not a blackguard among them.

The customers began to dance. It took me a minute to react but in the meantime a young lad was filming away.

I begged him to delete the home movie from his phone. He was a good lad. If he shared the video, there would be no context or explanation. The pub would get a bad name. Sixty-five years gone in 60 seconds.

We are human and humans make mistakes. The big problem with witch hunts is that those who are not witches are often burned at the stake.

The decision to close us up was correct. The hospitals come first. But I am so sad for our staff, our families and our customers. I am also sad for me.

Silent night, every night.