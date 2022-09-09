Queen Elizabeth: Monarch and matriarch was much admired in Ireland

Queen Elizabeth chats with fishmonger Pat O'Connell as she visits the English Market in Cork on May 20, 2011. Photo: Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Images

For staying power, sense of duty and quiet dignity, a better role model than Queen Elizabeth, who has died at the age of 96, may be hard to find. Over an extraordinary 70-year reign, as the stature of the monarchy diminished through a series of scandals, that of the queen somehow grew, to her own considerable credit.

A historic relationship with power, wealth and privilege did not prevent her building a genuine bond with her own people and millions around the world. From her coronation, she effortlessly assumed the role of mother to her people through many dark hours in their history.

As a consummate diplomat and astute politician, she handled the temperaments and foibles of no fewer than 15 prime ministers.

Famously courteous, yet unfailingly firm in her principles, she often struggled to move a staid and stuffy institution with the times.

Through what she called her annus horribilis after the death of Princess Diana, she maintained a courageous front.

Behind the ornate facade, many thought the House of Windsor might fall apart, given the torrent of lurid stories about the personal lives of the royals. Whatever the inner turmoil, the queen won admiration for keeping the show on the road and her head up amid the storms. This devotion to service will remain the signature of the longest-serving monarch in British history

This same strength of spirit and self-control were in evidence more recently when she mourned her husband, Prince Philip.

Although her role may have largely been ceremonial, her reassuring presence was a solace to the millions who looked on her as their rock.

Her visit to Ireland in 2011 was a watershed in Anglo-Irish relations. She was the first British monarch to break the ice of 100 years of fraught relations. Speeches in which she acknowledged mistakes and a “sad and regrettable history” were compassionate and honest.

Her open expression of a “wish that things had been done differently or not at all” was a message of healing and hope.

For these reasons, she will be held in the affections of Irish people. The country will empathise with the great sense of sadness of her family and that of the people of the UK.

Her son, King Charles III, will now rule. He once said: “Something as curious as the monarchy won’t survive unless you take account of people’s attitudes. After all, if people don’t want it, they won’t have it.”

The unforgiving goldfish bowl of public life in which every movement and misstep is magnified may have dimmed the spell of the monarchy.

However, its value to the British people and its prestige in much of the world has been remarkably consistent.

And much of this can be attributed to a small, head-scarfed matriarch who adored her corgis and kept a stiff upper lip.

She may have been a very British queen, but she was also a very human one.