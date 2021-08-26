Pull the levers of power to free us from virus restrictions

Kyle Hayes of Limerick (centre) celebrates with teammates after the All-Ireland hurling final between Limerick and Cork, which was watched by 40,000 fans at Croke Park. Photo: Harry Murphy/Sportsfile

How old would you be if you did not know how old you are? It’s a telling question, and one that many young people might be asking themselves as the props and perks of youth seem once again to have been spirited away.

Blue skies and the potential for a bit of craic, especially with our vaccination levels among the highest in the world, also seem to have been swallowed up in a Covid black hole. Music festivals and late-night entertainment have similarly disappeared into the depthless fun-free zone.

The young who have lived life to the letter of pandemic regulations are at a loss to know why they cannot share in the vaccination dividend.

Things seem to have descended to farcical levels since Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said he would not have concerns about an outdoor event such as Electric Picnic taking place. The proviso he added was that attendance would be limited to the fully-vaccinated. Young hearts, understandably, skipped a beat at the news.

However, Government sources had a rapid response, expressing “surprise” at the remark.

Laois County Council seemed more stunned. It could not revisit its previous refusal of an event licence. Statutory timelines would not allow for its processing in time.

So is it because it is not safe, or because there is a surfeit of red tape? Dr Holohan’s comments came after a weekend of unprecedented crowds around Croke Park. Thousands could gather in the name of sport, but not at an outdoor concert.

Such inconsistency is incomprehensible. Coherence in thought, word and action is more essential than ever as we move toward lifting the Covid curtain.

A clear understanding of the risks and the measures needed to keep safe is fundamental to the restoration of normal community living.

Life has to be enjoyed, not just endured as ordained by the virus. Providing correct boundaries are in place and observed, surely there must be concrete reasons for cancellations.

At the very least, there must be explanations.

Command and control of daily living cannot continue to be centralised indefinitely without undermining social compliance.

Moving into a new phase, risks will have to be managed individually. Living with the virus relies on a general acceptance and common understanding of what is advisable. After more than 18 months, we have grown used to existing in a smaller world.

By the end of next month, vaccination levels will be at or beyond 90pc. If it is possible to broaden horizons without compromising safety, red tape and muddled communications must not get in the way. Government, both national and local, has an obligation along with health chiefs to streamline efforts against Covid.

Levers of power that can be pulled to make life more fluid and free need to be brought into play. Albert Einstein said creativity is intelligence having fun, but there is little evidence of either in these latest Covid pronouncements.