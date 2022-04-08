Public must be able to trust State’s selection process

It is indefensible that we have yet to be told why Taoiseach Micheál Martin wasn't informed about the matter. Photo: Julien Behal

As chief medical officer (CMO) during the pandemic, Dr Tony Holohan occupied the hottest seat in high office. The botched handling of his secondment to the serenity of Trinity College must now feel like a transition from frying pan to fire.

Dr Holohan deserved better than this. His counsel was invaluable throughout some of the darkest days this State has known.

To find himself in a blast furnace of unwelcome publicity surrounding pay must leave him feeling ill-used. Far from easing himself into the new job, his first task has had to be defending his right to it.

The mishandling from start to finish, not by Dr Holohan but by those responsible for his transition, demands a clear explanation. The unwillingness of anyone to take responsibility for this shambolic spectacle the whole issue now presents reflects poorly on all.

Transparency, trust and faith in the process must be fundamental to all top appointments. Where taxpayers’ money is concerned, anything short of this is utterly unacceptable.

The greatest care and consideration must be taken so no claim of an entry by the back door is possible. But because neither the health minister nor any of the top officials would answer questions on who signed off on this appointment, doubts have arisen that have dented confidence in the whole process.

Integrity in selection for key positions funded from the public purse must be paramount. Yet despite repeated efforts by this and other media outlets, no answers have been given to questions that were greatly in the public interest.

Against this wall of silence, a wholly unnecessary controversy has exploded. Dr Holohan’s €187,000 so-called secondment represents a spectacular own goal for the Department of Health.

For one thing, secondment means the temporary transfer of an official or worker to another position or employment. However, as Dr Holohan explained himself, he will not be returning to his former CMO post. Therefore, the taxpayer will be funding his professorial position open-endedly and presumably be paying the replacement in his former role.

Dr Holohan’s wealth of knowledge and experience would enrich any campus. As he pointed out: “The third-level sector would play a vital role in meeting the challenge of future pandemics.” The current imbroglio is so regrettable because it was so completely avoidable.

It is indefensible that we have yet to be told who authorised the switch, or the decision to keep paying Dr Holohan’s salary, or why neither the health minister nor Taoiseach Micheál Martin were informed about the matter.

Any arrangement where it is construed by the public, however wrongly, that privilege and entitlement have become entangled in a state selection process is hugely damaging.

It has never and can never be in the gift of the Government or senior department officials answerable to it to offer preferment to anyone paid for by the money of their constituents.