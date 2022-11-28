| 5.4°C Dublin

Protests over centres used to house migrants are disappointing, but not entirely surprising

Protesters gather at an ESB office building that has been repurposed to house asylum seekers in East Wall Expand

Protests at a small number of centres used to house people who have been driven from their homes outside of Ireland and who are in peril of their lives are disappointing, but not entirely surprising. Yet these occasional protests also tell us how we all need to keep our collective nerve here and respect our moral and legal obligations.

We must keep two key points in view: Firstly, Irish citizens have a legal obligation to help and support people fleeing for their lives from very difficult situations. Secondly, this obligation is more fundamentally and simply reinforced by our membership of the human race.

