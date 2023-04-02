Proposed defamation reform falls short

The Government’s proposed reform of defamation laws is welcome insofar as it goes. Unfortunately, it does not yet go far enough. The proposed reform should include what is called a “serious harm” test, which is already successfully in operation in the UK.

This test discourages trivial claims that can chill free expression and inundate courts with lengthy and costly cases. In the UK, a statement is not defamatory unless its publication has caused or is likely to cause serious harm to a person’s reputation. This must be determined by reference to the facts about the impact of a statement made — and not just the meaning of the words.

The position in the UK, therefore, reinforces a significant divergence in approach from Ireland as regards the proof required in defamation actions. The absence of such a test in the Government’s proposed reform here will lead to a further increase in ‘libel tourism’, a phenomenon already seen here.

It will also mean news publishers will still have to expend significant resources of time and money defending cases with little or no merit.

The justice minister has said the intention is to make provisions to address this issue, and this will need to be examined closely as the proposed reform makes its way into law.

Proposals to abolish juries in High Court defamation actions are welcome if, as intended, this reduces disproportionate and unpredictable awards. After all, that is one of the stated intentions of the reform: “To avoid disproportionate awards, and support more consistent, proportionate and predictable redress in defamation cases.” However, recent developments of defamation law have revealed the Supreme Court to be somewhat at odds as to the size of awards, with personal preferences ranging from just over €100,000 to almost €400,000.

While such levels are considerably lower than some of the more notorious awards here, the level remains extraordinarily high, emphasising the still subjective nature of libel damages among judges.

The justice minister is correct when he states that the proposed legislation must address challenges posed by an increasingly complex media landscape.

In this regard, it is necessary to take account of several important developments, both at national and EU level, to regulate the digital space and improve the ability to tackle online defamation.

It is important to ensure quicker, more efficient, better-targeted redress, including in cases of online defamation. It is also necessary, as stated, to provide clearer protection for responsible public-interest journalism and investigative reporting and to significantly reduce unnecessary legal costs and delays for all concerned.

The media here has shown willingness to reform its own industry, such as the establishment of the Office of the Press Ombudsman.

The proposed reform requires solicitors to inform clients of alternative dispute resolution options, including mediation, before issuing defamation proceedings, and obliging parties to have considered those options.

While falling short of what is necessary, the proposed reform contains much to be recommended. It will be instructive to see whether politicians now intend to disregard a certain lethargy over the years to robustly defend the right of freedom of expression as the reform makes its way into law.