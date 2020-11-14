| 10.9°C Dublin

‘Politics and social media share one thing in common — they both start out as popularity contests’

Ellen Coyne

Simon Harris has managed to curate an image as a figure of wholesomeness through Instagram Expand

Simon Harris has managed to curate an image as a figure of wholesomeness through Instagram

Irish politicians have an interesting relationship with the internet. As everyone knows, the apex of this was March 2013 when then Labour TD Sean Kenny tweeted, “Eoin, did u collect the eggs.” The nadir was last week, when the official Fine Gael Twitter account posted a video of Richard Bruton making scones and sincerely insisted that this was “the wholesome content you’ve been waiting for all year”.

Politicians are trying hard to make us like them by creating online avatars of themselves neutered of all political skill and responsibility. Everyone knows where ground zero for this contagion of Wholesome Dad content is: Simon Harris’s Instagram account. A threatened motion of no confidence in his performance as health minister effectively brought down the government, after it triggered an election in January. Yet he’s managed to cultivate the same innocuous brand as one of the dungaree-clad presenters who used to mind Bosco. One day, I firmly expect to see he has gone live on Instagram with an empty margarine box, a lollipop stick and the promise to show us how to make a little bád.

This started during repeal, when Harris found himself held in astoundingly high esteem. My theory is that young women had such low expectations for Irish politicians that when a health minister finally supported reproductive rights, some mistook it for flirting.

