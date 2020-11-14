‘Politics and social media share one thing in common — they both start out as popularity contests’

Irish politicians have an interesting relationship with the internet. As everyone knows, the apex of this was March 2013 when then Labour TD Sean Kenny tweeted, “Eoin, did u collect the eggs.” The nadir was last week, when the official Fine Gael Twitter account posted a video of Richard Bruton making scones and sincerely insisted that this was “the wholesome content you’ve been waiting for all year”.

Politicians are trying hard to make us like them by creating online avatars of themselves neutered of all political skill and responsibility. Everyone knows where ground zero for this contagion of Wholesome Dad content is: Simon Harris’s Instagram account. A threatened motion of no confidence in his performance as health minister effectively brought down the government, after it triggered an election in January. Yet he’s managed to cultivate the same innocuous brand as one of the dungaree-clad presenters who used to mind Bosco. One day, I firmly expect to see he has gone live on Instagram with an empty margarine box, a lollipop stick and the promise to show us how to make a little bád.

This started during repeal, when Harris found himself held in astoundingly high esteem. My theory is that young women had such low expectations for Irish politicians that when a health minister finally supported reproductive rights, some mistook it for flirting.

Either way, I’ve been watching in disbelief as Harris has managed to curate a public image as a figure of wholesomeness in the two years since through solidly banal content. He broadcasts himself chopping vegetables, or putting his work clothes — literal blue shirts — into the washing machine. His party noticed that it worked for him, and has now produced a carousel of his colleagues filming themselves doing the most mundane and inoffensive tasks imaginable. Powerful legislative influencers are disguising themselves as helpless social media ones.

Obviously, I hate this. I think it’s weird at best, maybe an act of bad faith at worst. If there are people out there — and we know there are — whose sole engagement with politics is through social media, then I don’t believe those in government should be rebranding themselves as humble online personalities proffering soup recipes and knitting patterns. But beyond my personal distaste for it, I also think this will contribute to something that will eventually damage politicians themselves.

Politics and social media share one thing in common, which is they both start out as popularity contests. If you win a democratic popularity contest — aka an election — your next job is to start doing things. But if you earn popularity on Instagram, you must subsequently try to do as little as possible. Nothing offensive or divisive, or you risk provoking the conclusive hatred of the internet. Online popularity is wholly incompatible with political success, which requires concession and compromise. Richard Bruton, he of the scones, has been in politics since the early 1980s and I doubt at this point he gives a shit when people say they dislike him. But I think younger politicians whose careers have been inextricably linked with social media care very much.

I’ve seen this in Green party politicians who have staggered from the corridors of power onto their social media timelines, completely bamboozled by the unpopularity that comes with governing. “Hey guys,” they say, as they start frantically writing incredibly long threads explaining and/or excusing their government’s decisions. All these threads say to me is, “please like me again.”

It’s easy to say politicians need to expect to be hated. This is particularly rich coming from me. If I was a minister and had to listen to people criticise me on a daily basis I would simply start crying in the Dáil chamber. But politicians who start out their careers being loved online seem to be particularly ill-equipped for the acrimony that comes with finally getting to govern. Fine Gael is making this worse, by actively trying to make shallow internet popularity a more significant part of modern Irish politics than it deserves to be.

Social media is a collective community where we feel like we’re part of an ‘Us’. When you’re a politician, you become a ‘Them’ and no parsnip soup video can change that. If your priority is being liked, you need to swap the influential job for an influencer one once and for all.

We Need to Talk About...

Joy is not a finite resource. If ever you needed to be reminded of that, maybe it’s now.

I know I’ve been suspicious of the good news this week, paranoid about if and when 2020 will return to form. But one of the worst years in recent record in terms of the collective human experience apparently has its own misery police on hand to make sure we don’t lose the run of ourselves.

Whether it was the intriguing hope of a possible vaccine, or the unbridled joy in streets across America following Donald Trump’s electoral loss there were plenty of social media misanthropes trying to rain on our parade this week. Yes, we know the United States democracy is not repaired and no we are not expecting to be inoculated this side of Christmas. But surely, this year of all years, we shouldn’t need permission to indulge in some brief relief?